WSU grad in Ukraine fears for loved ones, hopes for peace

“I’m really worried about all my friends who could not leave,” he said.

Russia has increasingly started targeting civilian areas, firing on Kyiv’s main TV tower and a square in the country’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles advanced toward Kyiv Tuesday.

Faraponov, a political analyst for Kyiv-based news outlets Internews-Ukraine and UkraineWorld, recently wrote an opinion piece calling for the west to enact as severe of sanctions as possible.

“There is no more time to waste,” he wrote. “Major sanctions should target all Russians, not just the elites. This disaster led by Putin must be stopped!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.