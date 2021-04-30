WSU trustees extend president’s contract through June 2026

The Wright State Board of Trustees on Friday extended President Sue Edwards’s contract for another year.
Edward’s contract now extends through June 30, 2026. Her base salary is $450,000.
“I’m humbled by the confidence the Wright State Board of Trustees have placed in me,” Edwards said in a statement. “My passion, focus and commitment is to our students. They are the reason I come to work every day. Wright State University is here to strengthen the region and the foundation of that mission is seated in helping students reach their educational and professional goals. We will remain focused on recruitment, retention and relationships while continuing to build an environment where students thrive because they are our number one priority!”
Board of Trustees chair Tom Gunlock said in introducing the motion at the board’s meeting, he wished to make clear the board’s approval of Edwards. The Wright State faculty recently voted “no confidence” in President Edwards.
Of the 651 faculty members who were eligible to vote, 258 did so, according to the results posted by the WSU Faculty Senate leadership.
About 53% of the faculty who voted cast a ballot of no confidence, while the remaining 47% voted they had confidence in Edwards.
A copy of the vote was sent to the Board of Trustees. In 2019, the faculty held a vote of no confidence in the WSU board of trustees. Of 735 faculty members eligible to vote, 440 voted, and 87% of those 440 voters placed a vote of no confidence in the board of trustees.
“Let me be clear, Sue does an amazing job and it is clear that the vast majority of faculty, as well as all of our staff in the student body embrace her leadership,” Gunlock said Friday.
At the meeting, Gunlock applauded the student government for passing a resolution of confidence in Edwards.
D. K. Adrian Williams, president of Student Government Association, said the motion passed with about 12 to 15 people as sponsors or cosponsors.
“As provost and now president, I think she’s always put the students first,” Williams said of Edwards. “She’s always had an open door policy with students and I really support her leadership and our organization felt similarly, and unanimously voted to issue a resolution in confidence of President Edwards.”