WSU trustees extend president’s contract through June 2026

About 53% of the faculty who voted cast a ballot of no confidence, while the remaining 47% voted they had confidence in Edwards.

A copy of the vote was sent to the Board of Trustees. In 2019, the faculty held a vote of no confidence in the WSU board of trustees. Of 735 faculty members eligible to vote, 440 voted, and 87% of those 440 voters placed a vote of no confidence in the board of trustees.

“Let me be clear, Sue does an amazing job and it is clear that the vast majority of faculty, as well as all of our staff in the student body embrace her leadership,” Gunlock said Friday.

At the meeting, Gunlock applauded the student government for passing a resolution of confidence in Edwards.

D. K. Adrian Williams, president of Student Government Association, said the motion passed with about 12 to 15 people as sponsors or cosponsors.

“As provost and now president, I think she’s always put the students first,” Williams said of Edwards. “She’s always had an open door policy with students and I really support her leadership and our organization felt similarly, and unanimously voted to issue a resolution in confidence of President Edwards.”