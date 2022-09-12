WWII veteran and paratrooper Jim “Pee Wee” Martin dies at 101

As a member of the 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles,” he parachuted into Normandy on June 5, 1944, one of the first American forces to land.

Four months later, he and his unit were part of the British-led Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands and Germany, and was part of the 101st-led defense of Bastogne, Belgium, stopping the German army’s last-ditch attempt to split Allied forces in the Battle of the Bulge.

He also saw action in Germany, liberating a concentration camp and seizing Adolph Hitler’s Bavarian home, known as the Berghof, in April 1945.

When he came home at the end his tour of duty, his goal was to settle down and live a quiet life, he told this newspaper in a 2014 interview.

“I’ve been there and I’ve done that,” Martin said. “All I cared about was getting a job to take care of my family and building a house on 50 acres and forgetting the world.”

Martin told the Dayton Daily News that he had been privileged to know “people in high places” — generals, French military officials and many others. He appreciates the attention.

“The things and the places don’t impress me,” he said. “What impresses me, what I like, are the people that I know.”

