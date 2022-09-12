BreakingNews
WWII veteran and paratrooper Jim “Pee Wee” Martin dies at 101
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WWII veteran and paratrooper Jim “Pee Wee” Martin dies at 101

Hundreds gathered at Skydive Greene County to pay tribute to Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who turned 100 on April 29 last year. Martin was celebrated by a mass jump out of vintage aircraft. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF 5 files

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered at Skydive Greene County to pay tribute to Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who turned 100 on April 29 last year. Martin was celebrated by a mass jump out of vintage aircraft. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF 5 files

Local News
By
30 minutes ago
Sugarcreek Twp. resident fought on D-Day, in Battle of the Bulge and more

James “Pee Wee” Martin — a locally celebrated and much-loved World War II veteran who parachuted into France with Allied troops on D-Day — died Sunday, according to a post Monday on his personal Facebook page. He was 101 years old.

Martin, a Sugarcreek Twp. resident, parachuted into Normandy near Saint-Come-du-Mont behind Utah Beach at 12:30 a.m. on D-Day.

Martin later fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and he received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and European African Middle Eastern Service Medal for his service. Martin earned the nickname “Pee Wee” by being the lightest paratrooper in his regiment.

He celebrated his 100th birthday on April 29, 2021.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered at Skydive Greene County to pay tribute to Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who turns 100 on April 29. Martin was celebrated by a mass jump out of vintage aircraft.

Credit:

Hundreds gathered at Skydive Greene County to pay tribute to Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who turns 100 on April 29. Martin was celebrated by a mass jump out of vintage aircraft.

Credit:

Combined ShapeCaption
Hundreds gathered at Skydive Greene County to pay tribute to Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who turns 100 on April 29. Martin was celebrated by a mass jump out of vintage aircraft.

Credit:

Credit:

As a member of the 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles,” he parachuted into Normandy on June 5, 1944, one of the first American forces to land.

ExploreA 2014 interview: Humble yet historic: Local soldier helped win war at D-Day and beyond

Four months later, he and his unit were part of the British-led Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands and Germany, and was part of the 101st-led defense of Bastogne, Belgium, stopping the German army’s last-ditch attempt to split Allied forces in the Battle of the Bulge.

He also saw action in Germany, liberating a concentration camp and seizing Adolph Hitler’s Bavarian home, known as the Berghof, in April 1945.

When he came home at the end his tour of duty, his goal was to settle down and live a quiet life, he told this newspaper in a 2014 interview.

“I’ve been there and I’ve done that,” Martin said. “All I cared about was getting a job to take care of my family and building a house on 50 acres and forgetting the world.”

Martin told the Dayton Daily News that he had been privileged to know “people in high places” — generals, French military officials and many others. He appreciates the attention.

“The things and the places don’t impress me,” he said. “What impresses me, what I like, are the people that I know.”

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
In Your Prime: Speaker Series event Tuesday to focus on mental...
2
9/11 tribute focuses on remembering victims’ efforts, honoring those...
3
Keyboardist, John ‘Papa’ Gros, is global music ambassador
4
Air Force looks seeks research partnership with historically black...
5
Coalition lobbying for more stimulus funding to help elderly

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top