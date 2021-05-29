Xenia adding electric vehicle charging stations downtown later this year

The grant provides $30,000 toward the purchase, installation and maintenance of two charging stations, which can charge four cars.

According to city documents, costs exceeding the grant will be paid for with services the city does like paving, striping and electrical connections. The only other anticipated costs will be electricity costs, which can be reimbursed through user fees, the city said.

These EV charging stations will be connected to the internet, which will allow for the tracking of usage as well as an electronic fee, which can be paid by credit card or mobile device. City staff will be required to provide semi-annual charging station usage reports to OEPA.

The next closest EV charging station is in Beavercreek Twp., said Assistant City Manager Jarod Holloway.

Holloway said he thought the charging stations would draw people downtown during Thursday’s meeting.

“I think this will be a great addition,” Councilman Will Urschel said, “especially with the Xenia Towne Square development.”