Xenia adding electric vehicle charging stations downtown later this year

Xenia will add four charging stations for electric vehicles later this year at public parking spots behind the Flower Stop on South Detroit Street.
Xenia City Council approved Thursday entering into a grant agreement to get the charging stations.
The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission applied for and received a regional grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) to fund installation and five years of maintenance of public electric vehicle charging stations throughout the Dayton region. City council approval was required to receive these funds and proceed with the project.
Austin Landing, the Dayton Art Institute, the Oregon District, Caesar Creek State Park and the Rose Music Center are among other sites the OEPA selected in awarding about $3.25 million statewide.
The OEPA grant is not funded by tax dollars. Funds originate from funding given to the state from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund, as part of a court-ordered settlement to offset the excess air pollution emitted by some Volkswagen vehicles that violated the Clean Air Act.
The grant provides $30,000 toward the purchase, installation and maintenance of two charging stations, which can charge four cars.
According to city documents, costs exceeding the grant will be paid for with services the city does like paving, striping and electrical connections. The only other anticipated costs will be electricity costs, which can be reimbursed through user fees, the city said.
These EV charging stations will be connected to the internet, which will allow for the tracking of usage as well as an electronic fee, which can be paid by credit card or mobile device. City staff will be required to provide semi-annual charging station usage reports to OEPA.
The next closest EV charging station is in Beavercreek Twp., said Assistant City Manager Jarod Holloway.
Holloway said he thought the charging stations would draw people downtown during Thursday’s meeting.
“I think this will be a great addition,” Councilman Will Urschel said, “especially with the Xenia Towne Square development.”