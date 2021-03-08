X

Many local cities awarded Ohio EPA EV charging stations funds

Nearly 30 sites in the Dayton area have been awarded state funds for electric vehicle charging ports as part of $3.25 million in grants announced by the Ohio EPA. FILE
By Nick Blizzard

Nearly 30 sites in the Dayton area have been awarded state funds for electric vehicle charging ports as part of $3.25 million in grants announced by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The locations include 19 in Montgomery County and five each in Greene and Warren counties, the Ohio EPA said Monday.

Centerville, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Kettering, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Miami Twp. and Xenia were jurisdictions that received funding.

Specific locations for the Level 2 charging ports include Austin Landing in Miami Twp., the Dayton Art Institute and the Oregon District in Dayton, Delco Park and the Kettering Recreation Complex in that city, Tom Cloud Park and The Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, and Caesar Creek State Park in Warren County, the announcement said.

The state EPA awarded $105,000 for Greene County sites, $303,182 for Montgomery County locations and $117,682 for spots in Warren County.

Funding for the grants comes from Ohio’s allocations from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund.

