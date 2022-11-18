Xenia contractor lands $45M ceiling AFRL services contract

Fury Solutions JV, of Xenia, has been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $44.7 million for the Multilateral Administrative Requirements Vehicle, also known as “MARVel.”

This contract provides for commercial administrative services for day-to-day administrative and data entry requirements to support the Phillips Research Site, AFRL space vehicles missions, AFRL directed energy and geographically separated units or locations with an AFRL presence, the Department of Defense said in a contract announcement this week.