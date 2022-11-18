Xenia contractor lands $45M ceiling AFRL services contract

A Xenia joint venture has been awarded a potentially hefty contract to assist Air Force Research Laboratory with administrative work.
Fury Solutions JV, of Xenia, has been awarded a contract with a ceiling of $44.7 million for the Multilateral Administrative Requirements Vehicle, also known as “MARVel.”
This contract provides for commercial administrative services for day-to-day administrative and data entry requirements to support the Phillips Research Site, AFRL space vehicles missions, AFRL directed energy and geographically separated units or locations with an AFRL presence, the Department of Defense said in a contract announcement this week.
An AFRL spokesman said the contract is a process or platform to provide commercial administrative services.
The Phillips Research Site at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico includes AFRL’s Space Vehicles and Directed Energy Directorates. Those two directorates have a workforce of more than 2,200, AFRL said in a July 2022 news release.
Work will primarily be performed at Kirtland and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2027.
The DOD received nine offers for the work.
AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
About the Author