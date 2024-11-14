Doughnut shop opens second location today near Wright State

The Fairborn location will have the same doughnuts as its flagship location in Xenia, but it will not carry specialty coffees due to its proximity to Starbucks. The doughnut shop will have drip coffee.

Doughnuts will continue to be made fresh daily at its Xenia location, but some items will be made in-house at the Fairborn spot.

When owner Clay Fillinger first opened Glazed Donut Eatery three years ago, he knew he wanted to expand in the future. He said Fairborn will not be the doughnut shop’s last location.

The Fairborn location is owned and operated by Fillinger’s mother, Vicki Cushman.

Glazed Donut Eatery is known for its fresh, made-from scratch doughnuts and apple fritters. Fillinger’s favorite doughnut is the blueberry cake.

Business will continue as usual at its Xenia location, 607 N. Detroit St. If you can’t make it to Xenia or Fairborn, Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs and Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery in Waynesville carries the doughnuts.

A grand opening is planned for Nov. 22. For more information, visit glazeddonuteatery.com or the shop’s Facebook page (@Glazeddonuteatery).