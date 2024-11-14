Breaking: Doughnut shop opens second location today near Wright State

Glazed Donut Eatery is opening a second location at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 200 in Fairborn near Wright State University. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Updated 31 minutes ago
Glazed Donut Eatery has opened its second location near Wright State University today, Nov. 14.

The doughnut shop is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 200 in Fairborn. This is the former location of Gigi’s Cupcakes that most recently housed Mamaw’s Bakery and Gifts.

The Fairborn location will have the same doughnuts as its flagship location in Xenia, but it will not carry specialty coffees due to its proximity to Starbucks. The doughnut shop will have drip coffee.

Doughnuts will continue to be made fresh daily at its Xenia location, but some items will be made in-house at the Fairborn spot.

When owner Clay Fillinger first opened Glazed Donut Eatery three years ago, he knew he wanted to expand in the future. He said Fairborn will not be the doughnut shop’s last location.

The Fairborn location is owned and operated by Fillinger’s mother, Vicki Cushman.

Glazed Donut Eatery is known for its fresh, made-from scratch doughnuts and apple fritters. Fillinger’s favorite doughnut is the blueberry cake.

Business will continue as usual at its Xenia location, 607 N. Detroit St. If you can’t make it to Xenia or Fairborn, Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs and Taylor’s Coffee & Creamery in Waynesville carries the doughnuts.

A grand opening is planned for Nov. 22. For more information, visit glazeddonuteatery.com or the shop’s Facebook page (@Glazeddonuteatery).

