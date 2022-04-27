Xenia Police chief to retire after 46 years with department

XENIA — Police Chief Donald Person has announced his retirement from the Xenia Police Division after 46 years with the department.
Person began his law enforcement career with the Xenia Police Division as a dispatcher in 1976, and was sworn in as an officer in September 1979. Person rose through the ranks over the next 24 years of his career, appointed as Sergeant in 1987 and Lieutenant in 1992.
Person was sworn in as Xenia Police Chief on June 12, 2003, and has since led the Division “in an orderly fashion and (with) a fair mind,” the city said in the announcement.
Person will officially retire from his position June 10.
“It has been my great honor to serve, protect, and support this community for the past 46 years,” Person said. “I have been privileged to work with excellent officers, dispatchers and staff at the Xenia Police Division who serve with integrity and compassion every day and have always made me proud to be their Chief.”
As an administrative sergeant, Person was instrumental in the Xenia Police Division’s accreditation in 1993. As administrative lieutenant, oversaw the division’s re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). for which he earned the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest Award” in 1998.
“Chief Person’s contribution to our community over his distinguished career is immeasurable,” Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said. “His institutional knowledge of Xenia and its operations along with his innovative spirit has helped to continue Xenia Police Division’s tradition of excellence. We thank Chief Person for his dedication not only to law enforcement, but to our community as a whole.”
The selection process for a new police chief is ongoing, city officials said. Person will stay on with the Police Division through September to serve as a mentor and help the incoming police chief transition into the role.
