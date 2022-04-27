Xenia Police chief to retire after 46 years with department

As an administrative sergeant, Person was instrumental in the Xenia Police Division’s accreditation in 1993. As administrative lieutenant, oversaw the division’s re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). for which he earned the Casey Elliott Memorial “City’s Finest Award” in 1998.

“Chief Person’s contribution to our community over his distinguished career is immeasurable,” Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said. “His institutional knowledge of Xenia and its operations along with his innovative spirit has helped to continue Xenia Police Division’s tradition of excellence. We thank Chief Person for his dedication not only to law enforcement, but to our community as a whole.”

The selection process for a new police chief is ongoing, city officials said. Person will stay on with the Police Division through September to serve as a mentor and help the incoming police chief transition into the role.