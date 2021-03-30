Xenia HS grad to fill open school board seat

Mary Adeline Lewis is the newest member of the Xenia Board of Education.
Lewis is a 2013 Xenia High School graduate. She worked in the Greene County Public Defender’s office from 2019 to 2020 after gradating law school from the University of Dayton, according to her resume.
The board discussed the appointment in executive session during a Monday special meeting. Board member Dr. Robert Dillaplain voted “no” but the rest of the board voted for Lewis’ appointment.
Former board member Jennifer Marietta recently accepted a position as magistrate with the Greene County Juvenile Court, which posed a potential conflict of interest because she will soon be in a position to hear cases that involve Xenia families and district students. She had been on the board since 2016.
Rick Newsock, Faith Ann Sorice, Anna Russell, Melva “Cookie” Mann Newsom, Mary Lewis, Gail Mueller, Michael Murray, Mary Grech and Kenneth Goodrum applied for the position left vacant by Marietta, according to public records requested by the Dayton Daily News.
Newsom, Newsock, Murray, Grech, Lewis, Mueller and Russell were interviewed on March 20 and 22. Lewis was selected out of the seven interviewed.