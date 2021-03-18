7 Xenia school board applicants to be interviewed for vacant seat

Newsom is a Xenia native. She most recently worked as a professor at Central State and Antioch University, her resume says. From 1973 to 1989 she taught history at Xenia schools. She also owns Newsom Diversity Consulting.

Murray served as a senior electronics engineer at the Air Force Research Laboratory, according to his resume. His two adult children attended Xenia schools.

Mueller is a retired Xenia schools teacher, according to her resume. Mueller worked for the district from 1988 to 2020. She is also a graduate of Xenia schools.

Grech is an occupational therapist for Greene County ESC. She has worked there since 1997, her resume says. Grech also owns Francis Kennels dog kennel in Xenia.

Lewis is a 2013 Xenia High School graduate. She worked in the Greene County Public Defender’s office from 2019 to 2020 after gradating law school from the University of Dayton, according to her resume.

Russell has lived in Xenia for over 13 years, her resume says. She has worked in most of the school buildings as a substitute teacher and substitute secretary. Russell has been a volunteer with Cox PTO, Xenia Youth wrestling, Xenia Touchdown Club, Greene County 4H and The Greene County FISH Food Pantry.

The new board member will be voted on at a special meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m.