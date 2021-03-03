Xenia school board member resigns, creates vacancy

Jennifer Marietta resigned from the Xenia Schools Board of Education.
Marietta recently accepted a position as magistrate with the Greene County Juvenile Court that posed a potential conflict of interest, as she will soon be in a position to hear cases that involve Xenia families and district students. She had been on the board since 2016.
A special meeting of the board will be held on Monday, March 29 for the board to replace Marietta.
Any qualified and interested person, who is a registered voter living in the Xenia Community School District, should email their letter of interest to fill the vacancy to Carolyn Huber at chuber@xeniaschools.org. Applicants may also mail or deliver letters of interest to the district office but are strongly encouraged to submit via email, the board said in a press release. The district office address is 819 Colorado Drive in Xenia.
Letters of interest will be accepted until 4 p.m. on March 15 and interviews will be scheduled after that date.
The letter of interest should be no longer than two pages and include the candidate’s resume, the strengths the candidate will bring to the board and how the candidate sees the board moving the school district forward.
After board members appoint the new member on Mar. 29, they will be officially sworn in at the next regular meeting of the Board of Education on April 12. They would serve the remainder of Marietta’s unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31 this year.