Xenia schools to host Curriculum Fair for parents tonight

The fair is an open house-style event for parents of students of all grades to learn about the curriculum taught at all levels. The fair is planned to be an annual event ‘in support of XCS families,” the district said.

“As a district, we are working hard to increase ways for our families to know what is happening in our buildings across the district, and this event is just one more way to communicate clearly with our families,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “While much of this information can be found online, especially with our core curriculum, there really is no substitute for talking directly to a teacher who is implementing lessons daily in their classroom.”