Xenia schools to host Curriculum Fair for parents tonight

Xenia Community Schools will host its first-ever Curriculum Fair for all grade levels today from 6 to 7 p.m. at McKinley Elementary.
The fair is an open house-style event for parents of students of all grades to learn about the curriculum taught at all levels. The fair is planned to be an annual event ‘in support of XCS families,” the district said.
“As a district, we are working hard to increase ways for our families to know what is happening in our buildings across the district, and this event is just one more way to communicate clearly with our families,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “While much of this information can be found online, especially with our core curriculum, there really is no substitute for talking directly to a teacher who is implementing lessons daily in their classroom.”
Families can expect to meet with teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade, and can learn about specific learning standards, classroom routines and expectations, and even get hands-on with the materials used to teach a particular class, the district said.
Intervention specialists, counselors, special education staff and others will be in attendance, and families will be able to learn about character and leadership programs used across the district, such as: Character Strong, Purposeful People, Zones of Regulation, PBIS, and others.
The inaugural event is aimed at increasing partnerships between teachers and parents in pursuit of their child’s education, Lofton said.
“I truly hope that families will take advantage of this opportunity to talk one-on-one with our teachers, counselors, and other staff,” he said.
About the Author