Xenia surveys residents on safety, parks, housing as city plans for next decade

Xenia residents are being asked to participate in a community-wide survey that will help inform the city’s roadmap for the next decade. The so-called neXt Plan, led by a group of residents and community leaders, is an update to the city’s previous roadmap, adopted in 2013.

The plan will identify things that public officials and private partners can do to proactively improve the community, and spans topics like land use, economic development, housing, mobility, utilities, public safety, and parks and recreation, according to the city’s website. The six surveys touch on each of these topics and can be found on the city’s website.