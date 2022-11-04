Xenia surveys residents on safety, parks, housing as city plans for next decade

The city of Xenia wants to know what its residents’ goals, ideas, and priorities are for their city, as they plan the direction they will take in the next 10 years.
Xenia residents are being asked to participate in a community-wide survey that will help inform the city’s roadmap for the next decade. The so-called neXt Plan, led by a group of residents and community leaders, is an update to the city’s previous roadmap, adopted in 2013.
The plan will identify things that public officials and private partners can do to proactively improve the community, and spans topics like land use, economic development, housing, mobility, utilities, public safety, and parks and recreation, according to the city’s website. The six surveys touch on each of these topics and can be found on the city’s website.
Housing questions include whether people plan to stay or leave, and if they plan to leave, whether it’s because of amenities, housing costs or styles, or other issues. Public safety questions include input on police, fire and EMS response times, as well as the types of safety or crime concerns residents have.
Public feedback events will be held in early 2023 allowing residents to discuss their priorities in person with one another and with city staff. Public input, as well as analysis of demographic and market trends will be used to flesh out the final document, which is expected to be complete by the end of next year.
The project is funded by a grant from the Dayton Foundation.
