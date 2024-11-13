Xenia to open new Warner Middle School in January

A formal ribbon-cutting will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 11 followed by a community open house and public tours of the new building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Middle school students will return to class after winter break on Jan. 13 in their new building. An estimated 750 students and 100 staff members will move into the new school.

With the new Warner Middle School nearing completion, the Xenia school board has allocated funds to demolish the old one, which will take place sometime this spring.

Contractor Peterson Construction was awarded just over $1 million to complete the abatement and demolition of the old school.

The old building will be demolished in the spring, though an exact date has not yet been set, and replaced with a bus stop, drop-off zone, and new parking.

The old Warner Middle School housed Xenia students for more than 60 years.