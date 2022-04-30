dayton-daily-news logo
X

Xenia woman dies in hospital after Greene County crash

ajc.com

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

One person is dead following a crash in Xenia Township Friday afternoon.

Joanna Sproat, 74, of Xenia, died of her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called to the intersection of Jasper Road and Cooper Lane at 3:18 p.m.

Explore4-week-old girl suffers skull fractures; Miamisburg parents indicted

On investigation, the highway patrol said troopers found that a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Glenn L. Sproat, 79, of Xenia, was turning left onto Jasper Road from Cooper Lane when a 2004 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Jonjuan Davenport, 35, of Jamestown, crashed into it.

Medics took Joanne Sproat, who was a passenger in the Prius, to Miami Valley, where she died.

Jasper Road and Cooper Lane were closed for around two hours due to the crash.

OSHP said it was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the New Jasper Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Mandel advocates an end to early voting in campaign visit with Sen. Ted...
2
Wright State enrollment chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ about fall...
3
Tipp school board divisions rage on, now over allegations to state...
4
Huber Heights school board names Enix new superintendent
5
Redistricting: One more try, but time is short

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top