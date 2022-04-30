Xenia woman dies in hospital after Greene County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Xenia Township Friday afternoon.
Joanna Sproat, 74, of Xenia, died of her injuries after she was taken to the hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they were called to the intersection of Jasper Road and Cooper Lane at 3:18 p.m.
On investigation, the highway patrol said troopers found that a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Glenn L. Sproat, 79, of Xenia, was turning left onto Jasper Road from Cooper Lane when a 2004 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Jonjuan Davenport, 35, of Jamestown, crashed into it.
Medics took Joanne Sproat, who was a passenger in the Prius, to Miami Valley, where she died.
Jasper Road and Cooper Lane were closed for around two hours due to the crash.
OSHP said it was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the New Jasper Township Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation.
About the Author