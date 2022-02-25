Hamburger icon
Yellow Springs schedules special meeting to discuss school buildings

The controversy over what to do with the small green area behind Mills-Lawn elementary school has affected people across Yellow Springs. Eileen McClory / staff

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
Yellow Springs schools scheduled a meeting for Monday, Feb. 28 to discuss school buildings, once again beginning the discussion of building new school facilities.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn Elementary School, according to a meeting notice provided by the school district.

The Yellow Springs school district has asked voters twice in the last four years to approve school levies to build new buildings, but voters have declined to do so each time. Three separate assessments done in the last few years say the cost to fully update Mills Lawn Elementary School and the Yellow Springs high school and middle school building would be more than 66% of the cost to build a new building, the standard Ohio uses to determine whether a building should be fixed or replaced.

In 2021, voters declined to approve a 6.5-mill school levy, estimated to raise $23 million, and a continuing 0.5% income tax to help pay for the school construction. In 2018, Yellow Springs voters rejected a 4.5-mill levy that would have generated about $18.5 million for new school construction and renovation.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

