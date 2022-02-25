Yellow Springs schedules special meeting to discuss school buildings

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in the Graham Conference Room at Mills Lawn Elementary School, according to a meeting notice provided by the school district.

The Yellow Springs school district has asked voters twice in the last four years to approve school levies to build new buildings, but voters have declined to do so each time. Three separate assessments done in the last few years say the cost to fully update Mills Lawn Elementary School and the Yellow Springs high school and middle school building would be more than 66% of the cost to build a new building, the standard Ohio uses to determine whether a building should be fixed or replaced.