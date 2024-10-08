Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday with new entertainment stage

Here are five things to know if you plan on attending:

1. Vendors 🎨

There will be more than 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses lined up along Xenia Avenue, Short Street, Corry Street and Dayton Street.

Some of the vendors present will include Urban Baby Bonnets, Dream On Studios, Basho Apparel, Aug Dog Dyes, Fused Glass Creations, Wild Golden Clay, Juju Plant Company, Harvest Moon Creations and OH That’s Cute.

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors and artisans to be represented. Don’t forget to check out the brick-and-mortar shops including Wander and Wonder, Emporium, Ohio Silver and several others.

2. Entertainment 🎶

In addition to the Busker Stage, festivalgoers can expect live entertainment at the South Stage across from Mills Park Hotel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lineup includes yoga on the lawn at 10 a.m., followed by The Groove, Egyptian Breeze, Bittertones, Egyptian Breeze, Hunter Lepi and Kyle Eldridge and the Kentucky Cowheads.

There will also be entertainment at the Main Stage, located at The John Bryan Center, starting at 11 a.m. with Charlie John. John will be followed by Africanicosa, Kismet Notes, Ohio Brass Electric, Deeptones, UNscripted Xperience and MOJO Power.

3. Food 🍴

More than 30 food trucks and mobile eateries will be set up throughout the festival with many on South Walnut Street including Louisiana Grill, Bessie’s Noodles, Ralph’s Mystery Food, Lola’s Mexican Restaurant and Death Grip Donuts.

Festivalgoers can also get a bite at the Corner Cone, Bentino’s, Ha Ha Pizza, Peach’s Grill, Sunrise Cafe, Dino’s, MAZU, among others.

4. Beer Garden 🍻

The Beer Garden will be located on the lawn of The John Bryan Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can buy a souvenir cup for $10 and get $8 refills.

There will be beers available from Yellow Springs Brewery and Warped Wing, as well as Tincap Hard Cider.

5. Shuttle Service 🚗

There will be free parking with shuttle service available at Young’s Jersey Dairy, as well as paid parking with shuttle service at the Center for Business and Education, across from Yellow Springs High School.

The last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m.

MORE DETAILS

The street fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the beer garden and main entertainment stage open until 7 p.m.

The village hosts a street fair two times a year — the second Saturday in June and October. For more information and updates, visit streetfair.yellowspringsohio.org or the street fair’s Facebook page (@YellowSpringsStreetFair).