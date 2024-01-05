Yet another new gas station in town; RaceTrac aims for U.S. 35 Beavercreek site

The 16.7-acre property is located at the southwest corner of U.S. 35 and Factory Road, and would extend south on Factory Road to Shakertown Road.

The development would not include elements normally associated with truck stops, including showers, laundry facilities, diesel truck repair parts or diesel truck washing facilities, according to the application.

The proposal is is in a rapidly developing area of town, with a 151-lot single family subdivision being constructed off of Shakertown Road, just west of Factory Road and the proposed gas station.

At their regular meeting Wednesday, the Beavercreek City Planning Commission tabled the measure until Feb. 7, at the request of the developer. The proposal would have to be approved by the planning commission, and then approved by city council in order to start construction.

Law firm Dinsmore & Shohl filed the application on behalf of RaceTrac at the end of October, according to planning commission documents.

Some Beavercreek residents have raised concerns about the proposal on social media, particularly as it is close to several existing and proposed residential developments.

“Beavercreek started out as a bedroom community were (sic) intercity people moved to get away from the problems of big cities,” former councilman John Broughton wrote on Facebook. “If this city of Beavercreek is worth moving to the way it was, maybe we should consider fighting for it like we once did.”

“This would be near the soccer fields, near the baseball diamonds, and on that already dysfunctional stretch of 35 with the turnabouts,” resident Paul Roderer wrote on Facebook, suggesting that crime and runoff into the Little Miami River may also be issues.

RaceTrac operates over 560 convenience store, restaurant and gas station locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Several gas station chains have made proposals to build in the Dayton area in the last few years, including Wawa, Sheetz, Casey’s and a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights.