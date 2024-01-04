Dayton and Old Scratch Pizza to be featured on upcoming ‘House Hunters’ episode

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Old Scratch Pizza, a favorite spot for the featured family to dine, was selected as the backdrop for the final scene in the episode where the big decisions are made. Filming took place at the downtown Dayton location at 812 S. Patterson Blvd.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Established by Oakwood residents Stephanie and Eric Soller in 2016, Old Scratch Pizza has continued to expand with locations in downtown Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and a fourth location that is expected to open early next week in Troy.

“We were pleasantly surprised when the producers approached us for filming. Eric and I are fans of the show, and being considered a family’s favorite restaurant is truly an honor. Hosting the production crew and the couple was a delightful experience for our team,” said Stephanie Soller.

For more information on the show visit hgtv.com/shows/house-hunters. For more information on Old Scratch Pizza visit oldscratchpizza.com.

