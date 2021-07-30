You worked for the weekend. Now have some fun!

It has been a while since the sound of live music from touring musicians reverberated through the Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. That’s about to change when James Taylor and Jackson Browne bring their coronavirus-sidelined double-bill tour into the venue for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Cost: $62.50 to $122.50. This show is rescheduled from an earlier COVID-postponed date at the Nutter Center. Call 937-775-4789 or visit www.nuttercenter.com.

3) Polish Summer Fest

‘Tis the season of festivals and picnics and one of the area’s perennial favorites is the Polish Summer Festival. The Polish Club of Dayton presents the annual event at the Polish Picnic Grounds, 3690 Needmore Road, Dayton, on Sunday, Aug. 1. This event features food, beverages and live music. Gates open at 2 p.m. Music is presented from 4 to 8 p.m. by festival favorites, Toledo-based Duane Malinowski and his polka band. Cost: $5 per carload. Coolers are not permitted. Call 937-222-8092.

4) Rose Music concerts

Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, has two sold-out concerts this weekend with REO Speedwagon on Friday, July 30, and Brit Floyd on Saturday, July 31. However, there are two other chances in the coming week to attend a show at the outdoor amphitheater. Country rockers Blackberry Smoke, supporting the new album, “You Hear Georgia,” brings its Spirit of the South Tour to Rose Music Center at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Special guests the Allman Betts Band and opener the Wild Feathers will also perform. Cost: $23.50 to $73. Next up at the venue is Billy Idol at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Cost: $23.50 to $91. Call 513-232-6220 or visit www.rosemusiccenter.com.

5) Lantern Fest

There are plenty of summer events in the Miami Valley but none quite like Lantern Fest at Washington Township Recreation Center, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, on Friday, July 30. The all-ages event, from 7-10 p.m., gives participants an opportunity to write down personal hopes, goals and dreams and release them into the water in wish lanterns. Lantern Fest also features a bonfire and food trucks. Cost: $5. Visit www.washingtontwp.org.

6) Fraze acts

Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering has three very different nights of music coming up. The uber-popular cover band the Menus returns to the outdoor venue for a performance at 8 p.m. Friday, July 30. Cost: $5 in advance, $10 day of show. Daughtry performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Cost: $45 to $60 in advance, $50 to $65 day of show. Flight One, a small combo featuring musicians from the United States Air Force Band of Flight, performs at Fraze Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Cost: Free. Call 937-296-3300 or visit www.fraze.com.

7) Lucky 7

Lucky Star Brewery & Cantina, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg is celebrating seven years of business on Saturday, July 31. It’s a chance to sample some of the brewery’s signature beers such as Redemption, an Irish Red, and the wedding saison, Ball and Chain. The Anniversary Fiesta begins at 3 p.m. and features drink specials, food trucks and live music. Nothing But Treble performs at 4 p.m., followed by Bryan Scott at 6 p.m. and Alexis Gomez at 8 p.m. Call 937-866-2739 or visit www.luckystarbrewery.com.

8) Levitt shows

Reverend Horton Heat, the psychobilly band from Texas, kicks off a high energy weekend at Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, with a concert on Friday, July 30. The Hackensaw Boys from Virginia and Louisville’s Kyle Eldridge are also on the bill for the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season show. Big Sam’s Funky Nation, a New Orleans-based group that combines funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop into a heady musical gumbo, performs on Saturday, July 31. All Levitt Pavilion shows begin at 7 p.m. Cost: Free. Visit www.levittdayton.org.

You can catch "Ghostbusters" on the lawn of the John Bryan Community Center in Yellow Springs, on Saturday night. COLUMBIA PICTURES

9) “Ghostbusters” under the stars

Little Art Theater in Yellow Springs hasn’t reopened from COVID-19 shutdowns. Plans are underway for the business to begin public viewings again soon but before that happens, the theater’s management has planned an outdoor community movie night. Little Art presents the Bill Murray-Sigourney Weaver comedy, “Ghostbusters” (1984), on the lawn of the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs, on Saturday, July 31. The screening begins after sunset, at about 9:15 p.m. Cost: Free admission. Free popcorn is also available after 7:30 p.m. If it rains, the screening will be moved to Sunday, Aug. 1. Visit littleart.com.

10) Bully Showcase

Dayton-based Jungle Dog Kennels presents the Ohio Bully Showcase at Montgomery County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, on Saturday, July 31. The sanctioned show includes English bulldogs, bull terriers, exotic bullys: micro-standard and more. Cost: $25 general admission. Free for kids 16 and younger. $225 ringside booth, $175 non-ringside booth. Entry fee is $10 per dog. Visit jungledogkennels.com.

