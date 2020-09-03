7-year-old boy struck, killed in German Twp. in Clark County

A 7-year-old boy was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday afternoon in German Twp. in Clark County.
The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of Ballentine Pike, north of state Route 41, which was closed to traffic.
Lt. Brian Aller, commander of the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said the boy apparently ran across the rural road in front of the SUV when he was hit.
He identified the boy as Gabriel Oliver and said he was home schooled.
“The child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Aller said.
The driver of the 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer immediately stopped following the crash.
“We’re here doing a full investigation,” the lieutenant said.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.