Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels fall activities due to weather; store, carousel still open

29 minutes ago
Outdoor fall activities at Young’s Jersey Dairy are canceled for Friday due to heavy winds and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Helene.

Corwin’s Corny Maze, Pick Your Own Pumpkins, Wagon Tour on the Farm and Haunted Wagon Rides are all closed at the venue at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road north of Yellow Springs.

The Dairy Store and Cowtherine’s Carousel are open as scheduled.

