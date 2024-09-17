Fall activities at Young’s Dairy include corn maze, pumpkin-picking and more

Thousands of pre-harvested pumpkins will be available throughout the farm and at the dairy store.

This weekend also marks the 28th Annual Wool Gathering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The wool gathering started as a small event with a local group of farmers promoting the idea of using natural fibers. It has since grown into an event with more than 100 vendors from several surrounding states. Guests can also observe sheep, llamas, alpacas, cashmere goats, Angora rabbits and other wool-bearing animals at the show. There will be shearing demonstrations, wool spinning and more.

While at the farm, don’t forget to check out Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland that’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The three-and-a-half acre cornfield features more than one mile of twists and turns. Admission is $10 for those five and older, which includes a wagon ride to and from the maze. Those four and younger are free.

Haunted Wagon Rides & Scary Stories will return on Friday and Saturday Nights starting Sept. 27. This experience begins in Young’s Storytelling Theatre. Guests will then board a wagon for a trip to a haunted cornfield.

Tickets are $19 for adults and children six and older. Those five and under are $9. Haunted Wagon Rides are available 7:30 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 27.

Young’s Dairy has cinnamon sugar pumpkin donut holes available in eight, 21 and 35 packs, homemade sweet potato and pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies and pumpkin pies.

Other fall favorites include pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream, apple dumplings with a dip of cinnamon or vanilla ice cream and pumpkin bumpkin shakes with a piece of pumpkin pie mixed inside. Special pricing for cinnamon and pumpkin ice creams will be the week of Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, respectively.

MORE DETAILS

For those wanting the ultimate fall experience at Young’s, the farm is offering a $25 MOO-It-All wristband that includes one pumpkin from the pick your own pumpkin patch, a ticket to Cowvin’s Corny Maze & Playland and a two-dip waffle cone filled with Young’s homemade ice cream.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is a family-owned farm located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs. For more information, visit youngsdairy.com or the farm’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@youngsdairy).