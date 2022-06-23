YWCA Dayton receives $500k for renovation of Huber Heights branch

The entire renovation is estimated to cost $10.2 million, Starr said, and YWCA has started a capital campaign to fundraise the additional money needed.

“To date, we have raised $1.2 million,” Starr said, adding that there’s not necessarily a time frame or an end date around the renovation. “The faster we get that support and raise those dollars, the faster we can get the whole campus up and running,” she said. “Certainly, any little bit helps.”

Starr said the renovations will take place in phases, allowing the branch to remain open throughout the process. “It definitely makes it easier when it’s a space that is more spread out and has more physical landscape to utilize,” she said.

Projects will be completed as funding is received, Starr said, and some renovations have already been completed, including the Girls LEAD! Center.

“Our Girls LEAD! program is longstanding; we’ve had it for decades and decades,” she said. “(We were) able to give them a true home that’s completely theirs and designed with input from the girls and that team.”

The program space consists of a renovated classroom/computer lounge space with desks, tables and couches.

Additional renovations will include upgrades to the HVAC system and plumbing, along with renovation of some of the cottage buildings located on site.