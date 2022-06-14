‘Brick signing’ marks beginnings of new Huber Heights library

“I know you had to wait patiently while we found the right location for this particular branch, and we did,” Trzeciak said. “The site is going to be more visible and more easily accessible for our patrons and we’re pleased to be an anchor in the redevelopment of this priority area in the city of Huber Heights.”

This library will be one piece of a construction boom around the former Marian Meadows shopping center just north of Fishburg Road. A new senior center and a $40 million housing development are both in the works around that property.

The Huber Heights branch will have a variety of meeting rooms and program spaces, including a large community room with both before- and after-hours access, Trzeciak said, along with a conference room, seven study rooms, an enclosed quiet reading room, a children’s area, dedicated teen space, and an area for “casual gatherings.”

“They saved the best for last,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said Tuesday before highlighting the new library’s inclusion in the city’s Brandt Pike efforts.

“The Brandt Pike revitalization project has been a very key focus point for myself and city council for many, many years,” Gore said. “With the library planning the final stages of getting the last library here, we knew location was extremely important, and it just became this perfect marriage that the city would invest the dollars to acquire this space to make sure that the library had a location that they didn’t just want to be at, but where they were excited to be.”

The Dayton Metro Library system consists of the main library on East Third Street in downtown Dayton and 16 branches, including the soon-to-be built Huber Heights building, which is estimated to be completed in spring 2023.