88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

open 24 hours

15A

July 1 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

19B

Open 24 hours

22B

July 1 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

26A

July 1 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 4 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

July 1 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

July 4 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

July 4 closed

Prairies School-Age Program

July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

July 4 closed

Prairies Youth Center

July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 pm.

July 4 closed

Dodge Fitness Center

July 1-4 closed

Dodge Indoor Pool

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Patterson Pool

July 1 open 12:30 to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed.

Prairies Pool

July 1 open 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

July 4 open 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Honor Guard

July 1 open noon to 2 p.m.

July 4 open noon to 2 p.m.

Airman Leadership School

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Airman & Family Readiness Center

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs

July 1-4 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

July 1 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 4 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wright-Patterson Club

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

88TH ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

Emergency Support Only

Civil Engineer Office

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Education and Training

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 4 closed

FamCamp Office

July 1 open noon to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

July 1-4 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels all locations

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Wingman’s Command Coffee. Bldg. 262

July 1-4 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

July 1-4 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

July 1 open 7 to 11 a.m.

July 4 closed

Wings Grille

July 1-4 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

July 1 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 4 closed

Client Service Technicians

July 1 closed but on call

July 4 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

July 1-4 closed

Development & First Term Airman

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Recycling Center

July 1 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 4 closed

Land Mobile Radio

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

July 1-4 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

July 1-4 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Official Mail Center

July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 4 closed

Outdoor Recreation

July 1 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 4 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Twin Base Golf Course

July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

July 4 open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rod and Gun Club

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Tennis Club

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed

Twin Base Golf Course

July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 1 open 7 a.m. to 7:30 pm.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other barbershops closed

Beauty Shop

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burger King

July 1 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Charlie’s

July 1 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Class VI

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coffee Café

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Commissary

July 1 - 4 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Hobby Shop

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

711 Dining Facility

July 1 – 4 closed

Flight Kitchen

July 1 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 1 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GNC

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

July 1 closed with no coded access

July 4 CAC – coded access only

Just Juic’n all locations

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Kittyhawk Express

July 1 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

July 1 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 closed

Main Exchange

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange Gun Counter

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Main Exchange kiosks

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Manpower & Organization Office

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Career Development

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Force Management

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Optical Center

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

July 1 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

July 4 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

July 1 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Bunker 27

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Floyd & Gerties

July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starbucks

July 1 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.

July 4 closed

WPAFB MCS

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Subway

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Base Theater

July 1 7 to 9 p.m.

July 4 closed

Alterations

July 1 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

Area B

Burger King

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Express

July 1 closed

July 4 closed

Book store

July 1 closed

July 4 closed