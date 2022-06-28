88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours in observance of the Air Force Materiel Command Family Day on July 1 and the Independence Day holiday on July 4 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
July 1 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
open 24 hours
15A
July 1 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
19B
Open 24 hours
22B
July 1 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
26A
July 1 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 4 open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
88TH MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
July 1 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.
July 4 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
July 4 closed
Prairies School-Age Program
July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
July 4 closed
Prairies Youth Center
July 1 open 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 pm.
July 4 closed
Dodge Fitness Center
July 1-4 closed
Dodge Indoor Pool
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Patterson Pool
July 1 open 12:30 to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed.
Prairies Pool
July 1 open 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 4 open 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Honor Guard
July 1 open noon to 2 p.m.
July 4 open noon to 2 p.m.
Airman Leadership School
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Airman & Family Readiness Center
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs
July 1-4 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
July 1 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 4 open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wright-Patterson Club
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
88TH ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour service call: 937- 257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
Emergency Support Only
Civil Engineer Office
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Education and Training
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 4 closed
FamCamp Office
July 1 open noon to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
July 1-4 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels all locations
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Wingman’s Command Coffee. Bldg. 262
July 1-4 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
July 1-4 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
July 1 open 7 to 11 a.m.
July 4 closed
Wings Grille
July 1-4 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
July 1 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 4 closed
Client Service Technicians
July 1 closed but on call
July 4 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
July 1-4 closed
Development & First Term Airman
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Recycling Center
July 1 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 4 closed
Land Mobile Radio
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
July 1-4 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
July 1-4 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Official Mail Center
July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
July 4 closed
Outdoor Recreation
July 1 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
July 4 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Twin Base Golf Course
July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
July 4 open 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Rod and Gun Club
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Tennis Club
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed
Twin Base Golf Course
July 1 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
July 1 open 7 a.m. to 7:30 pm.
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All other barbershops closed
Beauty Shop
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Burger King
July 1 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Charlie’s
July 1 open 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Class VI
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Coffee Café
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Commissary
July 1 - 4 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Hobby Shop
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
711 Dining Facility
July 1 – 4 closed
Flight Kitchen
July 1 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 1 open 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GNC
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
July 1 closed with no coded access
July 4 CAC – coded access only
Just Juic’n all locations
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Kittyhawk Express
July 1 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
July 1 open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4 closed
Main Exchange
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange Gun Counter
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Main Exchange kiosks
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Manpower & Organization Office
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Career Development
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Force Management
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Optical Center
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
July 1 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
July 4 open 6 to 8 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5 to 7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
July 1 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Bunker 27
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Floyd & Gerties
July 1 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Starbucks
July 1 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm.
July 4 closed
WPAFB MCS
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Subway
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Base Theater
July 1 7 to 9 p.m.
July 4 closed
Alterations
July 1 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
Area B
Burger King
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Express
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
Book store
July 1 closed
July 4 closed
