88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

Independence Day
The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours of operation in observance of Air Force Materiel Command Family Day on July 2 and the Independence Day holiday on July 5 (if not listed, consider them closed):
GATES
1A (Fairborn Gate)
July 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12A (AFMC Headquarters)
July 2-4 open 24 hours
15A
July 2-4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
19B
July 2-4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
22B
July 2-4 open 24 hours
26A
Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pass and registration
July 2-4 closed
88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP
Family Child Care Office
July 2 8 a.m. to noon
July 5 closed
New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC
July 2 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
July 5 closed
Prairies Youth Center
July 2 Noon to 8 p.m.
July 5 closed
Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool
July 2-5 closed
Patterson Pool
July 2 open noon to 7 p.m.
July 5 closed
Prairies Pool
July 2 open noon to 7 p.m.
July 5 open noon to 7 p.m.
Honor Guard
July 2 open noon to 2 p.m.
July 5 open noon to 2 p.m.
Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)
July 2-5 open 24 hours
Mortuary Affairs
July 2-5 on call, 937-503-6084
NAF Human Resources Office
July 2-5 closed
Tennis Club
July 2 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 5 closed
Wright Field Fitness Center
July 2 open 7 a.m. to 2 pm.
July 5 closed
Wright-Patterson Club
July 2-5 closed
88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE
24-hour service call: 937-257-3131
Civil Engineer Support
July 5 Emergency support only
Civil Engineer Office
July 2 open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Education and Training
July2 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 5 closed
FamCamp Office
July 2 open noon to 5 p.m.
July 5 closed
WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER
Emergency services
July 2-4 open 24 hours
All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)
July 1-5 closed
RESTAURANTS
Einstein Bagels
July 2-5 closed
Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620
July 2 open 7-11 a.m.
July 5 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822
July 2 open 7-11 a.m.
July 5 closed
Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822
July 2 open 7-11 a.m.
July 5 closed
Wings Grille
July 2 closed
July 5 closed
OTHER UNITS
Cyber Operations Center
July 2 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 5 closed
D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT
July 5 closed
Health Club
July 2 – 5 closed
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
July 2 - 5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café
July 2 – 5 open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Official Mail Center
July 2 open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
July 5 closed
Outdoor Recreation
July 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5 closed
Prairie Trace Golf Course
July 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
July 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Professional Development & First Term Airman
July 2-5 closed
Recycling Center
July 2 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
July 5 closed
Rod and Gun Club
July 2 open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 5 closed
Tennis Club
July 2 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 5 closed
Twin Base Golf Course
July 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
July 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
KITTYHAWK CENTER
Barbershop
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 4-5 closed
Beauty Shop
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 4-5 closed
Burger King
July 2-3 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4-5 closed
Charley’s
July 2-3 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Class VI
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Commissary
July 2-3 open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
July 4-5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Consolidated Hobby Complex
Arts & Crafts
July 2 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
July 5 closed
Auto Hobby Shop
July 2 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
July 5 closed
Dry Cleaners
Closed permanently (Tide Cleaners Concierge Locker Service coming soon)
711 Dining Facility
July 2 open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 5 closed
Flight Kitchen
July 2 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 5 closed
GNC
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5 closed
Information, Tickets and Travel Office
July 2-5 closed
Jarvis Fitness Center
July 2-5 CAC access only
Just Juic’n Food Court
July 2 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 3-4 closed
July 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kittyhawk Express
July 2-3 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 4-5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center
July 2-5 closed
Main Exchange and Home & Garden
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Main Exchange Gun Counter
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Main Exchange kiosks
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Manpower & Organization Office
July 2-5 closed
Military Personnel Flight
Career Development
July 2-5 closed
Customer Support (ID cards)
July 2-5 closed
Force Management
July 2-5 closed
Installation Personnel Readiness
July 2-5 closed
Military Flags & More
July 2-3 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4-5 closed
Optical Center
July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4-5 closed
Pitsenbarger Dining Facility
July 2-5
open 6-8 a.m.
open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
open 5-7 p.m.
Precision Auto Tune
July 2 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 3 open 8 a.m. to noon
July 4-5 closed
Starbucks
July 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
July 3 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
July 4 closed
July 5 open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Subway
July 2-5 closed
Base Theater
July 2 open 5-9 p.m.
July 3 open 2-9 p.m.
July 4 open 5-9 p.m.
July 5 closed
Wireless Advocates
July 2-3 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 4 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5 closed
USO Community Center
July 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 3 open 3-9 p.m.
July 4-5 closed