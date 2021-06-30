dayton-daily-news logo
88th Air Base Wing announces special holiday hours of operation

Military News | 1 hour ago
Independence Day

The following facilities at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will have adjusted hours of operation in observance of Air Force Materiel Command Family Day on July 2 and the Independence Day holiday on July 5 (if not listed, consider them closed):

GATES

1A (Fairborn Gate)

July 2 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12A (AFMC Headquarters)

July 2-4 open 24 hours

15A

July 2-4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

19B

July 2-4 open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

22B

July 2-4 open 24 hours

26A

Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pass and registration

July 2-4 closed

88th MISSION SUPPORT GROUP

Family Child Care Office

July 2 8 a.m. to noon

July 5 closed

New Horizons CDC, Prairies School-Age Program, Wright Care CDC, Wright Field North CDC, Wright Field South CDC

July 2 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

July 5 closed

Prairies Youth Center

July 2 Noon to 8 p.m.

July 5 closed

Dodge Fitness Center Indoor Pool

July 2-5 closed

Patterson Pool

July 2 open noon to 7 p.m.

July 5 closed

Prairies Pool

July 2 open noon to 7 p.m.

July 5 open noon to 7 p.m.

Honor Guard

July 2 open noon to 2 p.m.

July 5 open noon to 2 p.m.

Lodging (Wright-Patterson Inn)

July 2-5 open 24 hours

Mortuary Affairs

July 2-5 on call, 937-503-6084

NAF Human Resources Office

July 2-5 closed

Tennis Club

July 2 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5 closed

Wright Field Fitness Center

July 2 open 7 a.m. to 2 pm.

July 5 closed

Wright-Patterson Club

July 2-5 closed

88th ABW CIVIL ENGINEER DIRECTORATE

24-hour service call: 937-257-3131

Civil Engineer Support

July 5 Emergency support only

Civil Engineer Office

July 2 open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Education and Training

July2 open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 5 closed

FamCamp Office

July 2 open noon to 5 p.m.

July 5 closed

WRIGHT-PATTERSON MEDICAL CENTER

Emergency services

July 2-4 open 24 hours

All other services (including clinics, offices, pharmacies, lab and COVID-19 testing/vaccinations)

July 1-5 closed

RESTAURANTS

Einstein Bagels

July 2-5 closed

Wingman’s: Courtyard Café, Bldg. 620

July 2 open 7-11 a.m.

July 5 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Café, Bldg. 822

July 2 open 7-11 a.m.

July 5 closed

Wingman’s Sphinx Coffee, Bldg. 822

July 2 open 7-11 a.m.

July 5 closed

Wings Grille

July 2 closed

July 5 closed

OTHER UNITS

Cyber Operations Center

July 2 open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 5 closed

D’Azzo Research Library, AFIT

July 5 closed

Health Club

July 2 – 5 closed

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

July 2 - 5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Valkyrie Café

July 2 – 5 open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Official Mail Center

July 2 open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 5 closed

Outdoor Recreation

July 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 5 closed

Prairie Trace Golf Course

July 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Professional Development & First Term Airman

July 2-5 closed

Recycling Center

July 2 open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

July 5 closed

Rod and Gun Club

July 2 open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5 closed

Tennis Club

July 2 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5 closed

Twin Base Golf Course

July 2 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 5 open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

KITTYHAWK CENTER

Barbershop

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

Beauty Shop

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

Burger King

July 2-3 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

Charley’s

July 2-3 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Class VI

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Commissary

July 2-3 open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

July 4-5 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Consolidated Hobby Complex

Arts & Crafts

July 2 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

July 5 closed

Auto Hobby Shop

July 2 open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

July 5 closed

Dry Cleaners

Closed permanently (Tide Cleaners Concierge Locker Service coming soon)

711 Dining Facility

July 2 open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 5 closed

Flight Kitchen

July 2 open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 5 closed

GNC

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 5 closed

Information, Tickets and Travel Office

July 2-5 closed

Jarvis Fitness Center

July 2-5 CAC access only

Just Juic’n Food Court

July 2 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 3-4 closed

July 5 open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kittyhawk Express

July 2-3 open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 4-5 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kittyhawk Lanes Bowling Center

July 2-5 closed

Main Exchange and Home & Garden

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Exchange Gun Counter

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Main Exchange kiosks

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manpower & Organization Office

July 2-5 closed

Military Personnel Flight

Career Development

July 2-5 closed

Customer Support (ID cards)

July 2-5 closed

Force Management

July 2-5 closed

Installation Personnel Readiness

July 2-5 closed

Military Flags & More

July 2-3 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

Optical Center

July 2-3 open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

Pitsenbarger Dining Facility

July 2-5

open 6-8 a.m.

open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

open 5-7 p.m.

Precision Auto Tune

July 2 open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 3 open 8 a.m. to noon

July 4-5 closed

Starbucks

July 2 open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 3 open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 4 closed

July 5 open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Subway

July 2-5 closed

Base Theater

July 2 open 5-9 p.m.

July 3 open 2-9 p.m.

July 4 open 5-9 p.m.

July 5 closed

Wireless Advocates

July 2-3 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 4 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 5 closed

USO Community Center

July 2 open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 3 open 3-9 p.m.

July 4-5 closed

