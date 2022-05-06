88th Communications Group inactivated

“This is definitely a historic moment for Wright-Patt and our organizations,” said Col. Patrick Miller, 88 ABW and installation commander. “It will be amazing to watch the next chapter of these organizations.”

The change is aimed at streamlining the wing and adapting to the current operational environment in support of the national defense strategy, base leaders said.

In 2021, 88 ABW launched a new strategic plan, updating its mission, vision and lines of effort. The inactivation falls in line with two lines of effort: “Maximize mission effectiveness” and “optimize and modernize the installation.”

Herwick thanked his teammates and the organization he took command of two years ago, while encouraging personnel to “continue to make a difference” in the WPAFB mission.

“The team will continue to give first-class service across the board, because that’s just what you do,” he said. “Tens of thousands of people throughout hundreds of organizations call Wright-Patterson their place of work, but without the capabilities you provide, they aren’t getting anything done.”

88 CG traces roots to 1950

Senior Airman Jack Gardner

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

The 88th Communication Group’s origin at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base can be traced to Dec. 18, 1950, when it was established as the 1062nd Communications Squadron.

The unit was formally organized on Jan. 1, 1951. It went through 11 other designations before finding its home as the 88th Communications Group on Oct. 1, 1994.

The group made a key addition along the way by adding the 88th Operations Support Squadron on Feb. 27, 2019. The move was made as a new approach for 88 CG’s proactive measures in defending the base’s personnel, facilities, operations and critical information.

The 88th Communications Group has now been inactivated as of May 1 after nearly 28 years of service under that designation.