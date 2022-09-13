“A Lasting Legacy” this year’s theme of emergency awareness campaign

National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This year’s theme is “A Lasting Legacy.” These words are intended to be a reminder to everyone that the life you’ve built is worth protecting. To create a legacy for you and your family, prepare for disasters.
Since disasters can happen anywhere at any time, a good start is to have a written plan prior to a disaster. Consider any special needs your family may have, determine how your family will get in contact with one another or a meeting people in case of separation. Additionally, each family member should learn evacuation routes, and make sure your kids know important phone numbers.
In addition to having a plan, each family should assemble an emergency kit. An emergency kit should have everything you’ll need to survive for several days, and should include necessities such as food, water and medical care items.
Everyone is urged to consider the unique needs of your family. Include supplies that may be needed by pets, older adults and those with disabilitied in the event of an emergency. FEMA reminds everyone to include at a minimum: non-perishable food and water that can last several days, flashlights, radio, extra batteries and first aid kit.
Many resources exist to assist with your family’s preparedness endeavors! Resources like the Air Force’s Be Ready webpage at BeReady.af.mil, and FEMA’s Ready.gov will be helpful.
In order to support National Preparedness Month, the Wright-Patterson Office of Emergency Management will be hosting an informational booth inside the Base Exchange on Sept. 16 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by to meet the Emergency Management flight and spin the wheel to get some free stuff to get your emergency kit started.
For more information, contact your local unit Emergency Management representative, or the WPAFB Office of Emergency Management at 937-257-3634.
