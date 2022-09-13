“A Lasting Legacy” this year’s theme of emergency awareness campaign

In addition to having a plan, each family should assemble an emergency kit. An emergency kit should have everything you’ll need to survive for several days, and should include necessities such as food, water and medical care items.

Everyone is urged to consider the unique needs of your family. Include supplies that may be needed by pets, older adults and those with disabilitied in the event of an emergency. FEMA reminds everyone to include at a minimum: non-perishable food and water that can last several days, flashlights, radio, extra batteries and first aid kit.