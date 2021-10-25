Academic high achievers can score big rewards

To receive the $5 gift card, students can visit the Wright-Patterson BX customer service area and present a valid military ID with proof of a B average or higher.

To enter the You Made the Grade sweepstakes, students can complete the form on the back of the gift card reward sleeve and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

Students can submit one sweepstakes entry for each grading period. The next drawing will take place in December.

Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes coming

For most shoppers, having their credit card bill paid in full would probably be the top of their holiday wish list, and MILITARY STAR is making those wishes come true with its 8th annual Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes.

Every time Wright-Patterson Exchange shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, they will automatically earn an entry into the sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners worldwide will have their entire MILITARY STAR card balance paid in full through a statement credit. (Grand-prize winners whose balances do not meet the minimum prize of $2,500 will receive a statement credit for the difference.) Ten second-place winners will receive $1,000 statement credits and 25 third-place winners will receive $500 statement credits.

“MILITARY STAR serves the Wright-Patterson community every day, and the holidays are a special time to celebrate and thank our heroes,” said Chan. “Shopping for the holidays with MILITARY STAR could mean winning a big gift for yourself. The more you use your MILITARY STAR card, the more chances you have to win.”

MILITARY STAR has paid nearly $300,000 in holiday bills since the sweepstakes began in 2014.

Authorized shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card at any military exchange, commissary, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, Armed Forced Recreation Centers, Exchange mall vendor and more.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, as well. Veterans can find more information on their online shopping benefit at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

For rules, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange beginning Nov. 1.

Extended holiday return policy offers flexibility

Airmen, retirees, military families and other Wright-Patterson shoppers have extra time to make returns during the holiday season at the BX.

Wright-Patterson shoppers have until Jan. 31 to make returns on purchases made from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 at Army & Air Force Exchange Service stores or at ShopMyExchange.com.

“The Exchange recognizes that the holidays are a joyous but often hectic time,” said Chan. “We’re extending the return window to give shoppers extra flexibility during this busy time of the year.”

The Exchange’s regular return policy allows returns from 15 to 90 days after the purchase with a receipt, depending on the item. If an item’s regular return window extends past Jan. 31, that date will be honored.

Some exclusions apply. For more information, shoppers can visit the Wright Patterson Exchange or call 1-800-527-2345 for online returns.

Manage holiday budgets with fixed payment plans

Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can complete their holiday shopping while sticking to their budgets by using the MILITARY STAR card’s fixed payment plans.

The MILITARY STAR Pay Your Way plans allow shoppers to buy now and pay later by offering fixed monthly payments at a reduced APR of 9.99%. The plans are available at:

36 months for purchases from $300 to $499.99.

36 months or 48 months for purchases from $500-$999.99.

36 months, 48 months or 60 months for purchases over $1,000.

Pricing minimums apply to the order total.

“The benefits of the Pay Your Way plans are simple: buy now, pay later. These plans give military shoppers the flexibility to manage their budgets, especially during the holiday shopping,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “These plans are one of the many ways MILITARY STAR offers the military community responsible credit solutions.”

Military shoppers can estimate the monthly payment on qualifying purchases using the payment estimator located at MyECP.com/Calculator. Cardholders may use multiple Pay Your Way plans based on their available credit. Express and fuel locations are excluded.

Pay Your Way plans are available at in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com. Honorably discharged veterans who have a MILITARY STAR card and have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong benefit at ShopMyExchange.com can use plans online.