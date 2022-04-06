BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Court seeks arrests of 3 in Kettering post office check thefts
dayton-daily-news logo
X

AF Museum’s newest permanent exhibit spotlights Air Force humanitarian missions

The newest permanent exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force – “A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions” – A display in the museum’s new Humanitarian Missions exhibit features the wetsuit worn by then-Tech. Sgt. Kenneth O’Brien during the Thai cave rescue in 2018. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

caption arrowCaption
The newest permanent exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force – “A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions” – A display in the museum’s new Humanitarian Missions exhibit features the wetsuit worn by then-Tech. Sgt. Kenneth O’Brien during the Thai cave rescue in 2018. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Military News
By Lisa M. Riley, Public Affairs Specialist, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
1 hour ago
Grand-opening celebration set for April 9

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a grand-opening celebration for its newest permanent exhibit, “A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions” on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since its inception, the Department of the Air Force has conducted humanitarian missions both domestically and across the globe. From the earliest days of the Berlin Airlift to the vital operations that provide life-saving relief today, these duties are conducted by a technically skilled force of Airmen who are both precision planners and highly adaptable to the rapidly changing environments often presented in these missions.

caption arrowCaption
The new exhibit also features a full-sized transport isolation system, an airworthy medical isolation unit allowing in-flight medical care of infectious disease patients. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

The new exhibit also features a full-sized transport isolation system, an airworthy medical isolation unit allowing in-flight medical care of infectious disease patients. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

caption arrowCaption
The new exhibit also features a full-sized transport isolation system, an airworthy medical isolation unit allowing in-flight medical care of infectious disease patients. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Located in the museum’s Global Reach Gallery, this new exhibit focuses on five mission areas: aerial delivery, global firefighting, relief and rescue, goodwill missions and critical care. Among the notable elements of the exhibit are two 463L loaded pallets suspended from the ceiling that simulate an air drop. A multi-player video game featuring the Thai cave rescue of 2018 and a full-sized transport isolation system showing the care for quarantined patients during flight are among the exhibits.

Throughout the day, visitors will have opportunities to participate in a variety of activities, including model aircraft cargo drops, parachute drops from the Space Gallery balcony (while supplies last), strapping into a parachute harness and playing humanitarian mission trivia. Demonstrations from the Air force Wildland Fire Branch and the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine will also bring elements of the exhibit to life.

caption arrowCaption
The emperor penguin is popular with both kids and adults, demonstrating zoological conservation efforts conducted between 1957-1989. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

The emperor penguin is popular with both kids and adults, demonstrating zoological conservation efforts conducted between 1957-1989. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

caption arrowCaption
The emperor penguin is popular with both kids and adults, demonstrating zoological conservation efforts conducted between 1957-1989. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/TY GREENLEES

Featured guest speakers will include Master Sgt. Kenneth O’Brien, who will share his experience in the Thai Cave Rescue, and Lt. Col. Joshua Gustafson, who will talk about the REACH 725 COVID evacuation.

In addition, the Air Force Museum Theatre will show the movie “Rescue” at 1 and 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Check the museum’s website for the latest event updates at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Humanitarian-Exhibit/.

In Other News
1
Exchange celebrating second anniversary of ‘Chief Chat’
2
Center for Innovation in Education offers writing assistance...
3
Wright-Patterson’s Retiree Activities Office reopens, provides wide...
4
First sergeants discuss their Air Force careers during podcast
5
Registration opens for third History & Heritage race

About the Author

Lisa M. Riley
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top