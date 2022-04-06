AF Museum’s newest permanent exhibit spotlights Air Force humanitarian missions

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will host a grand-opening celebration for its newest permanent exhibit, “A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions” on April 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since its inception, the Department of the Air Force has conducted humanitarian missions both domestically and across the globe. From the earliest days of the Berlin Airlift to the vital operations that provide life-saving relief today, these duties are conducted by a technically skilled force of Airmen who are both precision planners and highly adaptable to the rapidly changing environments often presented in these missions.
Located in the museum’s Global Reach Gallery, this new exhibit focuses on five mission areas: aerial delivery, global firefighting, relief and rescue, goodwill missions and critical care. Among the notable elements of the exhibit are two 463L loaded pallets suspended from the ceiling that simulate an air drop. A multi-player video game featuring the Thai cave rescue of 2018 and a full-sized transport isolation system showing the care for quarantined patients during flight are among the exhibits.
Throughout the day, visitors will have opportunities to participate in a variety of activities, including model aircraft cargo drops, parachute drops from the Space Gallery balcony (while supplies last), strapping into a parachute harness and playing humanitarian mission trivia. Demonstrations from the Air force Wildland Fire Branch and the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine will also bring elements of the exhibit to life.
Featured guest speakers will include Master Sgt. Kenneth O’Brien, who will share his experience in the Thai Cave Rescue, and Lt. Col. Joshua Gustafson, who will talk about the REACH 725 COVID evacuation.
In addition, the Air Force Museum Theatre will show the movie “Rescue” at 1 and 4 p.m.
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Check the museum’s website for the latest event updates at www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Humanitarian-Exhibit/.
