AF Museum’s newest permanent exhibit spotlights Air Force humanitarian missions

Located in the museum’s Global Reach Gallery, this new exhibit focuses on five mission areas: aerial delivery, global firefighting, relief and rescue, goodwill missions and critical care. Among the notable elements of the exhibit are two 463L loaded pallets suspended from the ceiling that simulate an air drop. A multi-player video game featuring the Thai cave rescue of 2018 and a full-sized transport isolation system showing the care for quarantined patients during flight are among the exhibits.

Throughout the day, visitors will have opportunities to participate in a variety of activities, including model aircraft cargo drops, parachute drops from the Space Gallery balcony (while supplies last), strapping into a parachute harness and playing humanitarian mission trivia. Demonstrations from the Air force Wildland Fire Branch and the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine will also bring elements of the exhibit to life.