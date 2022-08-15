AFIT partners with University of the German Armed Forces-Munich

“We are pleased with the closer cooperation and the new opportunities to collaborate on scientific and educational level,” said Knopp, who is also a chair-holder of signal processing and director of the Munich Center of Space Communications research facility at University of the German Armed Forces-Munich.

The partnership was brokered by Nils Wagenknecht, a contracts lawyer for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Defense.

He joined the AFIT team in 2021 under the Administrative and Professional Personnel Exchange Program between the German Federal Defense Administration and U.S. armed forces, where he serves as an executive staff member working to identify education-exchange opportunities between AFIT and German universities.

“The arrangement establishes a win-win relationship for both institutions,” Wagenknecht said. “I am delighted to be able to accomplish this excellent joint international partnership during my time at AFIT.”

The Letter of Accord will also enable faculty to explore additional forms of scholarly collaboration, including certificates, seminars and conferences, and the exchange of relevant academic materials.

About University of the German Armed Forces-Munich Located in Neubiberg, Germany, the University of the German Armed Forces-Munich is recognized by the state of Bavaria as an institution of higher education within the Federal Ministry of Defense’s area of responsibility. It provides future officers with an opportunity to pursue civilian higher education. As at other universities, the core tasks comprise academic teaching, research, technology and knowledge transfer.

About AFIT The Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the Air Force’s graduate school of engineering and management, as well as its institution for technical professional continuing education. AFIT is committed to providing defense-focused graduate and professional continuing education and research to sustain the technological supremacy of America’s air, space and cyber forces.