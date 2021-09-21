AFMC personnel selected for Civilian Developmental Education opportunities

“The competition for these positions is intense, and we are excited to see so many of our talented civilians selected for development this coming cycle,” said Patricia Young, AFMC executive director. “We have a high-caliber workforce, and these CDE opportunities will help them to grow as leaders, benefiting our command and the Air Force well into the future.”

CDE consists of a portfolio of courses and training designed to address the developmental needs of the civilian workforce at all levels. Individuals can acquire associate through advanced college degrees at military and academic institutions, attend military professional education programs, embark on fellowships with think tanks or industry, partake in a scientist or engineer exchange program or grow professionally through a number of other opportunities.