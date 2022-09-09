BreakingNews
Huber Heights man dies after crash into tree, house
Air Force staff sergeant selects announced

Military News
By Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Figueroa-Quinones, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
WPAFB has 69 Airmen on list

The Air Force announced its newest staff sergeant selects Aug. 25 and the list includes 69 Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

This year, 9,706 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 45,991 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 21.1 percent.

“The staff sergeant is the most important rank in the Air Force,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “People think that when you get more stripes, you get more power. I will tell you that it only gives you more power when you take those stripes off, engage with your airmen on a human level and you invest in and care about them.”

The 2022 Staff Sergeant selects take a group photo outside of the Wright-Patt Club during the Staff Sergeant Release Party, Sept. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Wright-Patt had 69 Senior Airman selected to the rank of staff sergeant. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief, also congratulated the new selects.

“My favorite stripe was being a staff sergeant. It’s our frontline. It’s where the rubber meets the road. It’s where our leaders get to take care of Airmen,” he said. “It’s a big transition as you leave the Airmen tier and become the backbone of the Air Force. Nothing happens without our NCOs and I can’t wait to see what they do as they develop themselves while they move up the enlisted force structure.”

Wright-Patterson staff sergeant selects

Aaron Mabberly

Akua Daaku

Alexandria Fulton

Alma Costello

An Thien Ngo

Benjamin Kennedy

Brandon Coulson

Brendan Matesic

Carissa Lovelace

Chadwick Townsend

Chance Skiles

Ciera Wilson

Cierra Tarter

Dalton Conti

David Hunter

Diana Reilly

Don Saddler

Ethan Magdaleno

Gaige Buster

Ian Hunt

Isaac Gibson

Jacob Kubek

Jacob Lester

Jaime Madera

Jefrey Bostrom

Jesse Reed

Jocee Kindred

Joel Montoya

John Della

John West

Jordan Edgington

Jose Alvarez

Joshua Krois

Josiah Ensley

Jourdan Forrester

Julian Melendez

Julie Davidson

Kaeley Shoulder

Karlie Fayman

Kayla Britford

Keaton Sheppeard

Kieran Degroot

Kimberly Wadsworth

Kiyanna Betts

Kristopher Cook

Lake Scott

Markloyd Martinez

Matthew Ross

Mikenzie Bontrager

Miles Lacer

Morgan Cook

Nathan Gabbard

Nathan Perez

Rafael Soriano

Rhett Baumeister

Romero Bahamon

Samanth Sernadilla

Sarah Clancy

Sarai Milian

Shaelyn Bolis

Shaquan Howsie

Shawn Smith

Sherita Thompson

Sonia Lopez

Sundas Imtiaz

Tayler Chandler

Taylor Mcafee

Tori Bowers

Zoe Dowd

Chief Master Sergeant Lloyd Morales, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, addresses the newly selected staff sergeants outside of the Wright-Patt Club during the Staff Sergeant Release Party, Sept. 2 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Wright-Patt had 69 Senior Airman selected to the rank of staff sergeant. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN JACK GARDNER

Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Figueroa-Quinones
