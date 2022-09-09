Air Force staff sergeant selects announced

This year, 9,706 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 45,991 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 21.1 percent.

“The staff sergeant is the most important rank in the Air Force,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “People think that when you get more stripes, you get more power. I will tell you that it only gives you more power when you take those stripes off, engage with your airmen on a human level and you invest in and care about them.”