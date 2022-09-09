Air Force staff sergeant selects announced

The Air Force announced its newest staff sergeant selects Aug. 25 and the list includes 69 Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This year, 9,706 senior airmen were promoted within an eligible pool of 45,991 across the Air Force, a selection rate of 21.1 percent.
“The staff sergeant is the most important rank in the Air Force,” said Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander. “People think that when you get more stripes, you get more power. I will tell you that it only gives you more power when you take those stripes off, engage with your airmen on a human level and you invest in and care about them.”
Chief Master Sgt. Lloyd Morales, 88 ABW command chief, also congratulated the new selects.
“My favorite stripe was being a staff sergeant. It’s our frontline. It’s where the rubber meets the road. It’s where our leaders get to take care of Airmen,” he said. “It’s a big transition as you leave the Airmen tier and become the backbone of the Air Force. Nothing happens without our NCOs and I can’t wait to see what they do as they develop themselves while they move up the enlisted force structure.”
Wright-Patterson staff sergeant selects
Aaron Mabberly
Akua Daaku
Alexandria Fulton
Alma Costello
An Thien Ngo
Benjamin Kennedy
Brandon Coulson
Brendan Matesic
Carissa Lovelace
Chadwick Townsend
Chance Skiles
Ciera Wilson
Cierra Tarter
Dalton Conti
David Hunter
Diana Reilly
Don Saddler
Ethan Magdaleno
Gaige Buster
Ian Hunt
Isaac Gibson
Jacob Kubek
Jacob Lester
Jaime Madera
Jefrey Bostrom
Jesse Reed
Jocee Kindred
Joel Montoya
John Della
John West
Jordan Edgington
Jose Alvarez
Joshua Krois
Josiah Ensley
Jourdan Forrester
Julian Melendez
Julie Davidson
Kaeley Shoulder
Karlie Fayman
Kayla Britford
Keaton Sheppeard
Kieran Degroot
Kimberly Wadsworth
Kiyanna Betts
Kristopher Cook
Lake Scott
Markloyd Martinez
Matthew Ross
Mikenzie Bontrager
Miles Lacer
Morgan Cook
Nathan Gabbard
Nathan Perez
Rafael Soriano
Rhett Baumeister
Romero Bahamon
Samanth Sernadilla
Sarah Clancy
Sarai Milian
Shaelyn Bolis
Shaquan Howsie
Shawn Smith
Sherita Thompson
Sonia Lopez
Sundas Imtiaz
Tayler Chandler
Taylor Mcafee
Tori Bowers
Zoe Dowd
