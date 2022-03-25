Airmen get taste of NCAA First Four atmosphere

“It’s good to come out and show the people what we’re about, and we just love the support from everybody,” said Senior Airman Ryan Waites, an aviation resources manager assigned to the 88th Operations Support Squadron. “It’s also an awesome game, so I can’t miss out on that. It helps when we come out here and do stuff like this and hear everybody clapping and cheering when we’re walking by. It makes us that much better at our jobs.”

Many Airmen attending the games in uniform volunteered to help display the large U.S. flag on the court during the national anthem.

“I’m here to hold the flag and represent the Air Force,” said Senior Airman Tyler Harrison, a financial technician with the 88th Comptroller Squadron at Wright-Patterson. “It’s important for the public to have good faith in the military and the things that we represent. They live in this country, and we want to show them that they hold the same values as the people who fight for them.”

Others grew up playing the sport and wanted to be part of the First Four atmosphere.

“I love college basketball,” said Staff Sgt. James Mrosko, executive assistant to the 88th Air Base Wing command chief. “I didn’t play in college, but I played on the base basketball team for a while. Attending the game tonight is a great way to build relationships and show our support.”

And while some base leadership played larger roles in Big Hoopla events and on the court, others were there to catch a good game, reminisce and thank Dayton for its care.

“The city of Dayton does so many amazing things for us,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 88 ABW command chief. “When I was asked if I would come to the game, it was an emphatic ‘yes.’ It’s been two years without this event, and I just love that it’s back.

“I played basketball through high school and a little in college before I joined the military. I think any live event with fans and people cheering on amazing athletes is a great event, and I love seeing our Airmen supporting the people who support us.”