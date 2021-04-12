Airmen, Marines conduct law enforcement training together

While the process of training with other branches of the mili­tary provides many benefits to training planners, it also provides diverse learning opportunities for those who participate. It gives military personnel the opportu­nity to practice their tactics and techniques with elements that will offer unexpected challenges to established procedures.

“Every branch trains a different way,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ricardo Lopez, a squad lead­er with the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. “When we can bring the best of both worlds together like we did today, we become cohe­sive and can enhance our various training opportunities.”

The value of engaging with new perspectives is an important part of joint operations, and integrated training prepares military mem­bers to excel at their jobs.

“Two minds are always better than one,” said Lance Cpl. Nick Johnson, a fire team member with the 4th Law Enforcement Battal­ion. “We can take multiple aspects into account, and it gives us new perspectives on training and a better look at the big picture.”

While operating around the world, it is likely that many Air­men and Marines will interact with other branches as well as our allies. Integrated training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will pre­pare Marines and Airmen to tackle future mission challenges while giving them the opportunity to work together to achieve their training and operational ob­jectives.

“The training is taken seriously, and it is great be­cause both sides trade information,” said Senior Air­man Scott Araujo, a defender with the 445th SFS. “We learn from them, they learn from us, and in the end, we all benefit.”