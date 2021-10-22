dayton-daily-news logo
Ceremony honors graduates of ALS Class 21-G at Wright-Patt

Chief Master Sgt. Theodore Angel (left), of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Aircrew Performance Branch, presents Staff Sgt. Kenneth Ellis, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, with the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School graduation Oct. 14 in the Wright-Patterson Club. The Levitow Award, which goes to the top graduate, is the Air Force’s highest honor for enlisted professional military education and presented to the student who demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic achievement. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
18 minutes ago
Airman Leadership School graduates honored
Airman Leadership School Class 21-G poses for a class photo with Col. Patrick Miller (far left), 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer (far right), 88 ABW command chief, at the end of its graduation ceremony Oct. 14 in the Wright-Patterson Club. ALS is required for staff sergeant selects and open to eligible civilians as Airmen learn more about leadership and Air Force culture. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 21-G

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Airman Adam Aljabi (Leadership Award)

Senior Airman Paul Randolph

Staff Sgt. Bennett Waymann

771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron

Senior Airman Rodion Alashkevich

Signals Analysis Squadron

Senior Airman Grant Beggs

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Kathaleen Berhiet

88th Comptroller Squadron

Staff Sgt. Ashley Bumgardner-Gaines

Staff Sgt. Madison Kane (Academic Award)

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Airman Marco Campos

Staff Sgt. Yasmin Leija Badillo

Senior Airman Jeremy Zelasko

88th Dental Squadron

Senior Airman Nicholas Carter

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Airman Corbin Cooper

Senior Airman Vanion Dale

Senior Airman Caleb House

88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Senior Airman Joshua Corry

88th Communications Squadron

Staff Sgt. Zachary Bear

Staff Sgt. Patrick Cox (Distinguished Graduate)

Staff Sgt. Cody Payne

88th Air Base Wing

Emily Cramer (Distinguished Graduate)

88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Kenneth Ellis (John L. Levitow Award)

Senior Airman Joshua Peters

88th Medical Support Squadron

Senior Airman Robert Hammond

Senior Airman Jordan Segarra

88th Medical Group

Senior Airman Benjamin McDonald

Air National Guard

Senior Airman Daniel Melland

Kathaleen Berhiet, an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center administrative assistant, leads her Airman Leadership School classmates in for their graduation ceremony Oct. 14 at the Wright-Patterson Club. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Chief Master Sgt. Theodore Angel of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Aircrew Performance Branch gives the keynote address to Airman Leadership School Class 21-G during its graduation ceremony Oct. 14 in the Wright-Patterson Club. Angel was class mentor for the 24 Airmen and two civilians. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
