Ceremony honors graduates of ALS Class 21-G at Wright-Patt

Airman Leadership School graduates: Class 21-G
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Airman Adam Aljabi (Leadership Award)
Senior Airman Paul Randolph
Staff Sgt. Bennett Waymann
771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
Senior Airman Rodion Alashkevich
Signals Analysis Squadron
Senior Airman Grant Beggs
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Kathaleen Berhiet
88th Comptroller Squadron
Staff Sgt. Ashley Bumgardner-Gaines
Staff Sgt. Madison Kane (Academic Award)
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Airman Marco Campos
Staff Sgt. Yasmin Leija Badillo
Senior Airman Jeremy Zelasko
88th Dental Squadron
Senior Airman Nicholas Carter
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Airman Corbin Cooper
Senior Airman Vanion Dale
Senior Airman Caleb House
88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Senior Airman Joshua Corry
88th Communications Squadron
Staff Sgt. Zachary Bear
Staff Sgt. Patrick Cox (Distinguished Graduate)
Staff Sgt. Cody Payne
88th Air Base Wing
Emily Cramer (Distinguished Graduate)
88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Kenneth Ellis (John L. Levitow Award)
Senior Airman Joshua Peters
88th Medical Support Squadron
Senior Airman Robert Hammond
Senior Airman Jordan Segarra
88th Medical Group
Senior Airman Benjamin McDonald
Air National Guard
Senior Airman Daniel Melland