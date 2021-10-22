Ceremony honors graduates of ALS Class 21-G at Wright-Patt

Chief Master Sgt. Theodore Angel (left), of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Aircrew Performance Branch, presents Staff Sgt. Kenneth Ellis, 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron, with the John L. Levitow Award during the Airman Leadership School graduation Oct. 14 in the Wright-Patterson Club. The Levitow Award, which goes to the top graduate, is the Air Force’s highest honor for enlisted professional military education and presented to the student who demonstrates the most outstanding leadership and scholastic achievement. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ