Classes on tap for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

By Senior Airman Miles Lacer, 88th Communications Squadron
6 minutes ago

The 88th Communications Squadron’s Cybersecurity Office is working hard to make this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month a success for the people of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The event will run throughout October and cover many different areas of cybersecurity. The 2021 theme is: “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”

Many individuals across WPAFB will offer their time and knowledge to the 88 CS program by volunteering to instruct classes on the important aspects of cybersecurity. Upcoming virtual sessions include: Securing Your Home Network, The Dark Web, Exploitation of Industrial Control Systems, Defenders of Cyberspace, Internet of Things, Phishing and Ransomware.

Registration for Cybersecurity Awareness Month classes will open soon.

For more information, visit the 88 CS cybersecurity team’s SharePoint page at https://usaf.dps.mil/teams/22608/CSAM/default.aspx or send an email to 88CS.CYS.cybersecurity@us.af.mil.

