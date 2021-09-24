Classes on tap for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

The event will run throughout October and cover many different areas of cybersecurity. The 2021 theme is: “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.”

Many individuals across WPAFB will offer their time and knowledge to the 88 CS program by volunteering to instruct classes on the important aspects of cybersecurity. Upcoming virtual sessions include: Securing Your Home Network, The Dark Web, Exploitation of Industrial Control Systems, Defenders of Cyberspace, Internet of Things, Phishing and Ransomware.