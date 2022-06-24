CMSgt of Air Force briefed on Wright-Patt facilities

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass took a pause from the Corona Conference on June 16 to get a look at some of the innovation happening around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Bass toured Air Force Life Cycle Management Centers Rapid Sustainment Office to hear about the directorate’s efforts to pioneer innovative sustainment technologies to improve readiness. RSO staff demonstrated the use of 3D scanning and printing in the manufacturing of parts. She was also briefed on innovative maintenance tracking software.
Her tour continued on to the 711th Human Performance Wing where Bass visited the STRONG Lab and learned about the Airman Data Analysis and Performance Tracking System which can track an Airman’s progress and body’s response to exercise and nutrition.
From there, Bass continued on to visit the 88th Air Base Wing’s No Wrong Door program. The wing’s helping agencies are collocated so that if one agency refers a client to another, instead of being handing a phone number they are walked down the hall and introduced.