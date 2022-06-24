CMSgt of Air Force briefed on Wright-Patt facilities

BreakingNews
Lt. Col. Michael Lasher, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the RSO mission during a tour June 16 in Dayton. Bass was in Dayton for the Corona conference at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and took the opportunity to learn about innovative programs in the area. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Bass in Dayton for Corona conference

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass took a pause from the Corona Conference on June 16 to get a look at some of the innovation happening around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Bass toured Air Force Life Cycle Management Centers Rapid Sustainment Office to hear about the directorate’s efforts to pioneer innovative sustainment technologies to improve readiness. RSO staff demonstrated the use of 3D scanning and printing in the manufacturing of parts. She was also briefed on innovative maintenance tracking software.

Capt. Kristina Wood (right), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office Advance Manufacturing Program, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the use of 3D printing to manufacture parts on June 16. AMPO is the Air Force’s focal point for the application of advanced manufacturing in areas related to acquisition and sustainment. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Her tour continued on to the 711th Human Performance Wing where Bass visited the STRONG Lab and learned about the Airman Data Analysis and Performance Tracking System which can track an Airman’s progress and body’s response to exercise and nutrition.

From there, Bass continued on to visit the 88th Air Base Wing’s No Wrong Door program. The wing’s helping agencies are collocated so that if one agency refers a client to another, instead of being handing a phone number they are walked down the hall and introduced.

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass watches June 16 as Tech. Sgt. Roric Ongaco demonstrates equipment that measure different forces employed in a jump in the 711th Human Performance Wing’s Signature Tracking for Optimized Nutrition and Training Lab, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The lab is responsible for developing, testing and transitioning technologies to enhance the physical & cognitive training, readiness and performance of Airmen. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Second Lt. Lewis Miranda (left), Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office Advance Manufacturing Program, briefs Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass on the digital scanning of parts for use in computer assisted design and 3D printing. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

