CMSgt of Air Force briefed on Wright-Patt facilities

Her tour continued on to the 711th Human Performance Wing where Bass visited the STRONG Lab and learned about the Airman Data Analysis and Performance Tracking System which can track an Airman’s progress and body’s response to exercise and nutrition.

From there, Bass continued on to visit the 88th Air Base Wing’s No Wrong Door program. The wing’s helping agencies are collocated so that if one agency refers a client to another, instead of being handing a phone number they are walked down the hall and introduced.