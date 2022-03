Chief Master Sgt. David Flosi (center), Air Force Materiel Command command chief, listens as Senior Airman Paiden Carlisle, 88th Security Forces Squadron vehicle control officer, describes how unit capabilities can integrate with future technology such as the android tactical assault kit on March 10 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. ATAK enhances command and control during emergency situations and allows for multiagency integration. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG