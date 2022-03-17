Commentary: How to refocus during turbulent times

All of this worry takes a heavy toll on our brainpower, affects our overall outlook and adds distress to our lives. So why do we continue to dwell on the past or fear for the future? Because it’s much easier to be negative or reactive, and we strive to be relatable.

What I mean by that is it’s easy and relatable to find a conversation to jump into and start bashing a celebrity, world leader or peer. It’s easy and relatable to be negative, cynical and sarcastic — just ask my 11-year-old. It’s also far easier to react to a situation than figure out how to prevent it.

Being positive and staying in your lane is hard work and takes discipline. Who has time for that?

I’m hoping we all do and we can shift our focus to things actually within our Circle of Control.

Control is being able to directly do something about a situation. Focusing on what is in our Circle of Control reduces wasteful time ruminating on things you can do absolutely nothing about. Switching your mindset from reactive worry to proactive action permits us to connect to progress, achievement and a resilient lifestyle.

Here are some great tips to follow:

· When you find yourself drifting into negative thoughts, pause, take a deep breath (or two) and bring your mind back to the present.

· Draw a circle and write down all the things that came to mind in the circle (your thoughts).

· Draw a second circle and begin reading each of your thoughts in the first circle. If you can honestly answer “I can do something about that,” jot it down in the second circle.

· After you’ve transcribed your actionable thoughts into the second circle, write “I’m concerned about” above the first and “I can control” above the second.

· Next, grab a pair of scissors and cut the paper in half to separate the two circles.

· Lastly, take the first circle (“I’m concerned about”) and run it through a crosscut shredder, never to be heard from again!

When you find yourself, a friend or colleague getting stuck in some “stinkin’ thinkin’,” remember these tips to refocus your mindset and/or guide others out of concerns to what is within the sphere of control.