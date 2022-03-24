COMMENTARY: Lead by example with financial donations, volunteerism

The last non-virtual CFC kickoff was hosted at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in 2019. My hope is we can return to an in-person kickoff and other CFC activities this year.

The CFC loaned executives, campaign managers and key workers are vital to a successful 2022 campaign. With more workers on WPAFB in 2022, we should strive to exceed the $3 million annual contributions from the 2015-2018 time frame with 100% contact. I urge all military and civilian employees within the WPAFB community and surrounding counties to seek service before self.

In that vein, my request is that those who volunteer as loaned executives, campaign managers and key workers seek to serve the broader community with purpose and integrity. This campaign deserves volunteers interested in community versus being volunteered or “voluntold.”

Through my CFC involvement, I’ve had an opportunity to work with senior leaders at Wright-Patterson AFB and dedicated loaned executives. Due to the pandemic, I’ve collaborated with campaign managers and key workers to a lesser extent. I have also worked with in-person charities through our kickoff programs and a charitable golf outing.

Every year, these charities address food and clothing insecurity, mental health, housing needs, animal or pet welfare, those affected by natural disasters, environmental concerns, counseling and a bevy of other issues.

In 2021, Ohio CFC raised over $1.75 million, which includes more than $770,000 from Dayton District. Local charities also received 2,265 volunteer hours. Online CFC transactions increased 90%.

The 2021 Beanstalk Award winner among small agencies, which recognizes exceptional campaign growth, was the Social Security Administration of Dayton. Air Force Material Command and the Air Force Research Laboratory earned the “Show Must Go On” Award. It honors the campaign that put together the most inspirational “outstanding event.”

We hope to see even more impressive accomplishments, goals and contributions from individuals, organizations and charities alike during the 2022 CFC campaign.

Many of us in the federal workforce were spared much of the pandemic’s economic impacts. We were able to telework, remain employed and, in numerous cases, avoid the cost of dry cleaning and travel. We had an opportunity to spend more time with our children and even pay off bills.

As we return to our offices, let’s keep that in mind during this fall’s 2022 CFC campaign and use it as a tax-deductible opportunity to give to the community. In addition, if you can, let us strive to give online versus the paper pledges. Just know there are good people working together to make our world a better place, and we can help them with a CFC contribution.

For more information on CFC, its volunteer charities and how you can get involved, visit ohiocfc.givecfc.org.

At the end of the day, when we each look at ourselves in the mirror, we should be able to say that we helped others through CFC to become whole during their life’s journey.