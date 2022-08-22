BreakingNews
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
Concert at Fraze Pavilion honors service members in the Miami Valley

Country music singer-songwriter Chase Rice performs during a Hometown Heroes concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The Hometown Heroes program is sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition and honors service members stationed in the Miami Valley area by providing complimentary tickets to local events and attractions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Military News
By Contributed
7 minutes ago

Country music singer-songwriter Chase Rice performed during a Hometown Heroes concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. The Hometown Heroes program is sponsored by the Dayton Development Coalition and honors service members stationed in the Miami Valley area by providing complimentary tickets to local events and attractions. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Guitarist Derrick Royer (left) and bass player John Souki perform during a Chase Rice concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, gives a shoutout to the crowd during a Hometown Heroes military appreciation concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander, gives a shoutout to the crowd during a Hometown Heroes military appreciation concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Master Sgt. Christin Foley, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight vocalist, sings the national anthem before a Hometown Heroes military appreciation concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

Master Sgt. Christin Foley, U.S. Air Force Band of Flight vocalist, sings the national anthem before a Hometown Heroes military appreciation concert Aug. 11 at Fraze Pavilion in Kettering. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG

