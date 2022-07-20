Double savings during Back-to-School sales tax holiday

As families are making their back-to-school shopping lists and looking for ways to save, many states will be offering sales tax holidays. But since every day is a sales tax holiday at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, military shoppers will enjoy a double bonus during their state’s tax holiday.
Exchanges will offer a discount equal to the local sales tax rate on back-to-school items during states’ tax holidays. Shoppers in states with a sales tax rate of 6%, for example, will receive 6% off their eligible Exchange purchases, in addition to not paying any sales tax.
Seventeen states are offering a sales tax holiday. Eligible back-to-school items vary by state and may include school supplies, backpacks, clothing, footwear and computers.
“The Exchange’s tax holiday bonus savings lets military families enjoy the excitement of preparing for a new school year without the stress of breaking the budget,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor.
Shoppers can check for their state’s participation, dates and eligible items at www.taxadmin.org/2022-sales-tax-holiday. Ohio’s dates are Aug. 5-7. Exchange discounts are valid in stores only.
It matters where the military community shops. A 100% of Exchange earnings are re-invested in the military community, including through support for on-installation quality-of-life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $3.5 billion to these critical programs.
