Double savings during Back-to-School sales tax holiday

Exchanges will offer a discount equal to the local sales tax rate on back-to-school items during states’ tax holidays. Shoppers in states with a sales tax rate of 6%, for example, will receive 6% off their eligible Exchange purchases, in addition to not paying any sales tax.

Seventeen states are offering a sales tax holiday. Eligible back-to-school items vary by state and may include school supplies, backpacks, clothing, footwear and computers.