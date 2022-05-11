Exchange helps smooth out a permanent change of station

· Purchase in-home assembly and installation services from top-rated professionals in the continental United States, including home maintenance, smart home and home entertainment setup, moving and more.

Authorized military shoppers can also:

· Use the MILITARY STAR card’s Pay Your Way plans to purchase tax-free, military-exclusive-priced items at the BX as well as ShopMyExchange.com.

· Receive military-exclusive pricing on car rentals with Avis and Sixt.

· Save 15% on storage solutions and 10% on moving services with PODS Moving & Storage. (Conditions may apply.)

· Shop for a vehicle overseas with Military AutoSource using exclusive overseas military benefits.

· Get $20 off moving services with Blue Rhino.

Airmen can visit ShopMyExchange.com/PCS to view resources and manage your move.

Military Appreciation Month features gift card prizes

May is National Military Appreciation Month, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Subway are saluting two military shoppers with $2,000 in prizes.

Through May 31, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter to win one of two $1,000 Exchange gift cards.

“The Exchange is always looking to show its appreciation for our incredible military community,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “Our shoppers are our heroes, and this sweepstakes is one more way to show them some love.”

For rules and to enter, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can enter the sweepstakes, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

The sweepstakes is part of the military exchanges’ salute to service members during May. Together, the exchanges embrace a Mission That Matters, delivering hard-earned benefits for every member of the military community.

Chef Andre Rush headlines Exchange’s ‘Chief Chat’

Retired Army master sergeant-turned-celebrity chef Andre Rush headlines the May “Chief Chat” schedule.

“Chief Chat,” hosted by Osby, gives the military community a live opportunity to interact with celebrities who support those who serve.

Rush joins the chat May 17 to talk about his life in the military, his career as a White House chef and tips to stay healthy.

Sam Eckholm, Youtuber and influencer, kicked off the month on May 3. Eckholm, joined the Exchange’s social broadcast to discuss his passion for aviation and military technology and YouTube success.

“Chief Chat” welcomes CBS “On the Road” correspondent Steve Hartman on May 26. Hartman will discuss his journalism career and support for the military.

Actor Aspen Kennedy Wilson will close out the month May 31, giving a military-exclusive look at his experience filming “A Day to Die” and his role on the BET+ series, “Kingdom Business.”

“The May lineup of guests offers a variety of talented military supporters,” Osby said. “The Exchange is privileged to connect service members and their families with big names who understand and honor the lifestyles of America’s heroes.”

Viewers can watch new interviews live Tuesdays or Thursdays at 11 a.m. Central on the Exchange’s Facebook page. For previous episodes and the full guest schedule, visit the Exchange’s Chief Chat Hub page.

Military fans can follow “Chief Chat” and catch up on previous episodes on Facebook, Spotify and YouTube.