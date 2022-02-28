Extraordinary event meets exemplary care

That process was halted, and a humanitarian assignment was arranged that diverted the family to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Shortly before the scheduled PCS, Fernandez-Martinez was notified of his promotion to master sergeant. With the promotion came the expectation of taking on more job responsibility.

“As a command propulsion functional manager, my job is to manage jet engines across the command supporting the depots and test wings with whatever backing they need. There was work to do, but I also needed to take care of my wife. The true test became balancing the needs of our family while putting forth my best on the job every day,” said Fernandez-Martinez.

He set out to do both to the best of his ability.

“At times in my career the challenge before me seemed too daunting. Ashley’s illness is one of these times,” said Fernandez-Martinez.

He describes the military community as “incredibly supportive” throughout, especially when his wife was hospitalized for multiple weeks.

“The focus for the family has become working, persevering and keeping things together while continuing to move with faith in the forefront as our strongest pillar. Reaching out to mentors and those who came before me was the key. I am now in the position to be a mentor and pass along knowledge,” said Fernandez-Martinez.

He confirmed the unexpected can happen, however when big challenges are to be faced, knowing there will be support from family, friends and the command allows for hope that everything will be okay.

“I am resilient and will continue caring for the most important things in my life,” said Fernandez-Martinez.

Note: This is part of a series of feature stories highlighting extraordinary military and civilian Airmen across Air Force Materiel Command in conjunction with Black History Month.