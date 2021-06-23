Feds Feed Families donation campaign runs through August

· by purchasing needed food and personal hygiene products for donation while shopping at stateside commissaries, or bringing items from home and dropping them off at donation bins at the store

· by purchasing prepackaged donation bags available in stateside commissaries for less than $10. The bags include Freedom’s Choice products such as canned meat, pasta meals, popcorn and water.

Once collected, installation officials work with the commissary to deliver donations to local food banks.

Some of the most-needed items include:

· Canned vegetables – low sodium, or no salt

· Canned fruits – in light syrup or their own juices

· Canned proteins – tuna, salmon, chicken, peanut butter and beans

· Soups – beef stew, chili, chicken, turkey or rice

· Condiments – tomato-based sauces, light soy sauce, ketchup, mustard, salad dressing or oils

· Snacks – individually packed snacks, trail mix, dried fruit, granola and cereal bars

· Multigrain cereals

· 100 percent juice – all sizes, including juice boxes

· Grains – brown and white rice, oatmeal, bulgar, quinoa, couscous, pasta, and macaroni and cheese

· Paper products and household items – paper towels, napkins and cleaning supplies

· Hygiene items – diapers, deodorants, feminine products, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste and shampoo

“The annual Feds Feed Families food drive is a great way for commissaries and military families to give back to the communities that host us around the nation,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted adviser to DeCA’s director. “The summer months typically see a drop in food bank donations, so it’s the perfect time to set aside a few items to donate. A little goes a long way.”