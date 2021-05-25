Grads awaiting pilot training offered non-thesis Master of Science degree program

The Graduate School of Engineering and Management will be offering the option of an in-residence master’s program that does not require completion of a thesis to acquire a degree. This 12-month program will provide officers a quicker path to earning a STEM-related (science, technology, engineering and math) master’s degree. The creation of this program is in direct alignment with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown’s “accelerate, change or lose” proclamation.

HAF/A3, HAF/A1, SAF/MR and AFIT agreed upon the non-traditional master’s degree option that will initially serve U.S. Air Force Academy grads who are experiencing significant delays in undergraduate pilot training pipeline report dates.