“Into Flight Once More” film to premiere at museum

The film is directed by Adrienne Hall and presented in partnership with D-Day Squadron and the DC-3 Society. For more information on the film, visit intoflightoncemore.com.

The premiere event at the museum on June 4 starts at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP reception. Participants can mingle with filmmakers, WWII veterans and aircraft owners and crewmembers in the WWII Gallery (includes film premiere and presentation). Tickets are $100.

At 7 p.m. is the film premiere and presentation with an introduction by filmmakers, including a special message from actor Gary Sinise. Presentation following will include filmmakers, veterans and aircraft owners and crewmembers. Tickets $20

Tickets for this event are available online at afmuseum.com/livinghistory.

Plans are in place to have DC-3s, possibly those featured in the film, scheduled to land at the museum on June 3 and be on static display June 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public viewing – weather dependent.

Visit the foundation’s website and follow on Facebook at facebook.com/AirForceMuseumFoundation for up-to-date details.

The Air Force Museum Foundation Inc. raises funds and awareness in support of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force Museum Foundation Inc. is a Section 501 (c)(3) private, non­profit organization. It is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no government status. Endorsement by the Department of Defense or the U.S. Air Force is not intended nor implied.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.