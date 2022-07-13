Kendall talks PTSD, mental health with medical leaders

“The most effective treatment has been trauma-focused therapies where providers use different approaches to help the patient process through the traumatic event,” said Lt. Col. Catherine Callender, deputy, Air Force Director of Psychological Health, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency. “Prolonged exposure therapy is an example; providers gradually help patients face the memories they have been avoiding and address thoughts that may be contributing to difficulties.”

The DAF continuously works to ensure all members diagnosed with PTSD receive the latest and most effective evidence-based care. Once diagnosed, up to 95% of those who receive, and complete treatment no longer meet the criteria for the disorder.

“Mental health care is health care, and the old misconception about a diagnosis being the end of someone’s career is outdated thanks to advancing support, medical research, and evolving policies,” Kendall said. “Every Airman and Guardian is critical to our mission and we need every member of the team at their best. One Team, One Fight.”

Kendall ended his visit by coining three Airmen and thanking all DAF mental health professionals for their dedication to their job and the mission